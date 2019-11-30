Bulldog
Live Updates: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are set for their final regular-season game here in Atlanta as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the game here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Bulldog Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Bulldog Maven community as we react to the game in real-time

Injury Report: 

WR, Lawrence Cager (OUT): He's certainly out today against Tech and has seemingly ruled himself out of the SEC Championship game and potentially the season.

Saying in an Instagram post:

"Thank you Dawg Nation for all the great moments this past year. My boys know that we going to get that SEC Champ and I'm still with them even if I'm not on the field. Big Dawgs always going to shake back! #GoDawgs" - @lcsmooth - Lawrence Cager's Instagram

OL, Cade Mays (Questionable): Mays has been battling a shoulder and ankle injury over the past several weeks. Coach Smart said he would have been made available last week if needed. 

WR, Trey Blount (Questionable) - Blount hasn't dressed the last four contests for an unknown reason.

OL, Justin Shaffer (Out) - Shaffer has been in a neck brace for the last month following a neck injury he suffered against South Carolina.

WR, Tommy Bush (Out) - Bush is out due to a sports hernia.

OL, Owen Condon (Out) - Condon was out indefinitely for a lower-leg injury and was seen where a sling for his left shoulder against Texas A&M.

QB, Dwan Mathis (Out) - Mathis is out for the season after having brain surgery this offseason, though he has returned to practice in a limited throwing role.

CB, Tyson Campbell (Probable) - Still battling a toe issue, Campbell has been active for the last three games but DJ Daniel has gotten the start at corner.

DT, Tramel Walthour (Out) - Warthour is out indefinitely.

