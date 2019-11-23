Live Updates: Texas A&M vs Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are a 13.0 point favorite today at home as the take on the Texas A & M Aggies here at Sanford Stadium.

The Aggies started the season 3-3 but have won their four games heading into today's contest. After losing their top two running backs from a season ago, A & M has found two new backs over the last month. Freshman, Isaiah Spiller was SEC Freshman of the week following a 217-yard performance against UTSA, and Cordarian Richardson is coming off 130 yards last week against the Gamecocks.

Pregame:

Today is Senior day in Athens. This senior class is 41-11 at Georgia and three-time SEC East division champions. With just two more wins, this class will be tied with the 1983 senior class as the most decorated class in school history.

First Quarter

Texas A & M won the toss and deferred to the second half. Georgia will open with the football.

The rain has stopped briefly at the start of the game. Georgia goes three and out on their opening possession after a seven-yard loss on the first play of the game.

Georgia's defense opens the game with two consecutive tackles for loss. Two possessions, two punts to start here in Athens.

(3-0) 8:22 - After Georgia's second drive stalls at the 25-yard line, Rodrigo Blankenship hits a 41-yard field goal to put Georgia on top early.

Texas A & M has put itself in three consecutive third and long situations. It's going to be a long day for this offense if it continues.

Fromm misses George Pickens on a flea-flicker. Fromm has struggled so far in the opening of this game.

After forcing another Aggie punt, Georgia is backed up inside their own two-yard line. The Bulldogs go 3 & out, A & M's Quartney Davis returns the punt to the UGA 35-yard line.

A & M picks up its first conversion on third down as the first quarter expires. The Aggies have the ball at Georgia's 20-yard line.

Second Quarter

After A & M's most promising drive of the contest so far, Georgia's defense forces a the Aggies to bring on the field goal unit.

(3-3) 13:29 - We have a tie ball game as the Aggies run 7 plays and gain just 15 yards, but the great field position due to Davis' return allows Seth Small to hit the 37-yard field goal.

A 41-yard kickoff return by Brian Herrien sets the Dawgs up with great field position.

(6-3) 11:36 - Hot Rod nails a 50-yard field goal to put Georgia back on top.

Georgia forces a 3 & out on the next possession thanks to a sack from Jordan Davis on second down and TFL from Jermaine Johnson on third down.

Tyler Simmons makes a great adjustment on a back-shoulder throw, gain of 27 yards and Georgia is on the move. The very next play is a similar throw to Kearis Jackson for another 22 yards.

(13-3) 6:44 - Jake Fromm hits freshman, George Pickens on a 16-yard strike to put the Bulldogs up ten. 7 plays, 65 yards in 2:46.

Kellen Mond is currently 5-10 for 38 yards.

Georgia forces another punt, A & M's 5th of the first half.

After a couple of solid runs from D'Andre Swift, UGA faces a 3rd & 6 at the 36-yard line. The pass goes incomplete, and Kirby Smart brings on the punt team.

As the clock dips below two minutes left in the first half, A & M has the ball at its own 25-yard line. Quartney Davis has a catch and run of 25-yards to the UGA 45 yard line.

A & M's hopes of scoring before the half are shattered thanks to a 14-yard loss due to a bad snap. 4th & 49 for the Aggies.

Halftime

Third Quarter

The Aggies are set to receive the opening kick of the second half. Georgia forces a fumble of Jalen Wydermeyer and Richard LeCounte recovers.

(16-3) 11:59 - Rodrigo tacks on his third field goal of the game after Georgia's offense goes three & out from their own 21-yard line.

Georgia tries an onside kick and nearly recovers the ball, but A & M comes out of the pile with the football. The Aggies have great starting field position on their opening drive of the second half.

Georgia forces a fourth down at their own 29-yard line and stuffs the Aggies. Turnover on downs.

Jake Fromm is sacked for the first time today on third down, Camarda on to punt.

Tae Crowder saves a touchdown as Jalen Wydermeyer breaks free for a 20-yard reception on third down. A & M on the move with the ball at the UGA 27. Walter Grant is called for pass interference on the next play. It's an automatic first down and the Aggies are in the redzone.

Georgia's defense is helped out by the home crowd with yet another false start. The Bulldogs hold strong and bring on the field goal unit for A & M.

(16-6) 4:14 - A & M drives 7 plays 39 yards and tacks on their second field goal of the game. Georgia's redzone defense continues to be lights out on the season.

Georgia starts their next possession with an explosive 41-yard throw and catch from Fromm to George Pickens. Two plays later, Pickens is called for an illegal blindside block, backing Georgia up.

As the third quarter comes to an end, Rodrigo Blankenship will attempt his fourth field goal of the contest.

Fourth Quarter

(19-6) 14:56 - Hot Rod hits his fourth field goal of the game to extend UGAs lead, as the fourth quarter is underway here at Sanford Stadium.

(19-13) 11:16 - Kellen Mond connects with Jhamon Ausbon for A & M's first score of the game. A 10 play, 75-yard drive that lasted 3:40.

The Bulldogs continue to run the football as A & M's fans begin to make a good bit of noise in the Northwest end of Sanford Stadium. Fromm's 3rd & 3 pass to Swift goes for 20-yards as the Dawgs past midfield.

Fromm is sacked on the ensuing third down, bringing on Camarda for his 6th punt of the contest.

A & M has all the momentum and is on the move, now down to the Georgia 42-yard line.

Pivotal 3 & 11 with 4:53 seconds left on the clock as Kellen Mond's pass is incomplete. Intended for Jalen Wydermeyer. The Punt team is on for TAMU.

Georgia picks up one first down following a hard run from Brian Herrien as the clock dips below three minutes.

Swift carries around the left end for the first down and that will likely allow UGA to run out the clock.

Injury Report:

OT, Cade Mays (Questionable) - Mays was limited in pregame warmups and Ben Cleveland is getting the start at Right Guard.

WR, Lawrence Cager (Probable) - Cager's shoulder injury is going to likely have him on this report the remainder of the season. With this being his final season in college, we expect him to at least give it a shot every Saturday. Whether or not he lasts the full game is unknown.

WR, Trey Blount (Questionable) - Blount hasn't dressed the last three contests for an unknown reason.

OL, Justin Shaffer (Out) - Shaffer has been in a neck brace for the last few weeks following an injury he suffered against South Carolina. Perhaps he dresses for the home game this weekend, but we don't expect him to play.

WR, Tommy Bush (Out) - Bush is out due to a sports hernia.

OL, Owen Condon (Out) - Condon is out indefinitely with a lower leg injury. No timetable is set for his return.

QB, Dwan Mathis (Out) - Mathis is out for the season after having brain surgery this offseason.

Defense

CB, Tyson Campbell (Probable) - Campbell is fressed out, but DJ Daniel got the start at CB.

DT, Tramel Walthour (Out) - Warthour is out indefinitely.