Live Updates: Tennessee vs Georgia

Brooks Austin

Georgia plays host to No. 14 ranked Tennessee Saturday afternoon in Athens. The Bulldogs are a 12.5 point favorite against the Volunteers as they look to move to (3-0) on the season. 

Pregame Notes: 

Injury Notes:

Kelee Ringo - Shoulder (OUT)

Arian Smith - Knee (OUT)

Tre' McKitty - Knee (Questionable)

JT Daniels - Knee (Dressed) - Daniels was cleared prior to the Auburn matchup but has not seen game action this season and barring a blowout or struggle from Stetson Bennett, we do not expect to see him today against Tennessee either. 

Stetson Bennett - Bennett suffered a minor hand injury during the 27 to 6 victory over Auburn last Saturday and underwent x-rays following the win. Bennett was a full participant during practice all week and is good to go against Tennessee. 

Defensive players to watch vs. Tennessee

Georgia football is already in mid-season form on defense. The Bulldogs play Tennessee and its improved offense this Saturday.

Kyle Funderburk

Score Predictions - Tennessee vs Georgia

As the University of Georiga gets set to take on Tennessee in Athen Saturday afternoon, we bring you our weekly score predictions.

Brooks Austin

Weather to Play Major Roll, Who Does it Favor?

With heavy rain expected to be in town due to Hurricane Delta arriving in the gulf, who does the wet surface favor? And how will each team handle it?

Brooks Austin

Stetson Bennett Has Entered the Heisman Race

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has emerged as a Heisman candidate according to betting odds.

Brent Wilson

Offensive players to watch vs. Tennessee

Georgia football is in for a big test this Saturday on Offense. Tennessee fields a talented that is on the rise in the SEC.

Kyle Funderburk

Know your enemy: Georgia vs. Tennessee

Georgia football hosts Tennessee this Saturday in likely the biggest matchup between the Bulldogs and Volunteers in over a decade.

Kyle Funderburk

Brenton Cox, "Can’t wait to get the W" Against Georgia

Brenton Cox transferred from Florida to Georgia at the beginning of the 2019 season, and now he's can't wait to play the Bulldogs in Jacksonville

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs. Tennessee Series History

This Saturday is the 50th all-time meeting between Georgia and Tennessee, and the 29th since becoming a true rivalry in 1992.

Kyle Funderburk

The Key Matchup Between Tennessee and Georgia

The team that wins the battle up front in the trenches is typcially the team that comes out with the victory in, but Saturday the matchup means even more.

Brooks Austin

Live Updates: Auburn vs Georgia

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs welcome the Auburn Tigers to town to face off in a Top-10 Matchup. Tune in as we give you the live updates from the game.

Brooks Austin

