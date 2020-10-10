Live Updates: Tennessee vs Georgia

Georgia plays host to No. 14 ranked Tennessee Saturday afternoon in Athens. The Bulldogs are a 12.5 point favorite against the Volunteers as they look to move to (3-0) on the season.

Pregame Notes:

Injury Notes:

Kelee Ringo - Shoulder (OUT)

Arian Smith - Knee (OUT)

Tre' McKitty - Knee (Questionable)

JT Daniels - Knee (Dressed) - Daniels was cleared prior to the Auburn matchup but has not seen game action this season and barring a blowout or struggle from Stetson Bennett, we do not expect to see him today against Tennessee either.

Stetson Bennett - Bennett suffered a minor hand injury during the 27 to 6 victory over Auburn last Saturday and underwent x-rays following the win. Bennett was a full participant during practice all week and is good to go against Tennessee.

