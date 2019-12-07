SEC Championship: Live Updates from LSU vs Georgia

Atlanta, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the LSU Tigers here inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship crown.

The Tigers are arguably the nation's best team depending on which talking head's opinion you happen to value the most, thus the Bulldogs are 7.0 point underdogs.

We will have all of the scoring updates, injury report updates and more from today's game.

Injury Report:

D'Andre Swift (Probable) - Coach Kirby Smart said he was unable to assess Swift's availability during practice, but he's "Excited to see him play." We expect him to start. After all, he was named a captain.



George Pickens (Probable) - This isn't an injury concern, but as everyone knows Pickens will be suspended for the first half and depending on the score of the game, could remain on the bench following two consecutive weeks on the suspension list.

Lawrence Cager (OUT) - Cager underwent surgery to repair a severely sprained ankle last Friday and is expected to return anywhere from mid to late December depending on his response to the surgery.

Justin Shaffer (OUT) - Shaffer suffered a neck injury during the South Carolina game and has been in a neck brace since. There is no timetable set for his return.

Owen Condon (OUT) - The tackle was originally on the IR this season for a lower-body issue and was seen in a sling on his left shoulder yesterday in walkthroughs.

D'wan Mathis (OUT) - Mathis underwent brain surgery this spring and his return to game action is undetermined, though he has returned to practice in a limited fashion.

Trey Blount (OUT) - Blount has been out for undisclosed reasons.

Defense:

Eric Stokes (Probable) - Stokes is battling an upper-body injury though he has been a participant in practice.

Tyson Campbell (Probable) - Campbell is still battling the same toe injury that's placed him on this list since the Notre Dame contest.

Devonte Wyatt (Probable) - Wyatt missed last week's contest against Georgia with a lower-body injury. Kirby Smart said earlier in the week that Wyatt is expected to play.

Tramel Walthour (Questionable) - Walthour dressed last weekend against Georgia Tech. He's battled a lower-body injury all season.