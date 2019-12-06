Bulldog
LSU vs Georgia: Betting Line, Key Stats, Score Prediction for SEC Championship

Brooks Austin

The latest edition of the SEC Championship game is set to kick off Saturday at 4:00 ET inside of Mercedes-Benz stadium. The highly anticipated matchup features the #2 ranked LSU Tigers and the #4 Georgia Bulldogs. 

With both teams still very much alive for a College Football Playoff birth, could the CFP see two SEC teams in the playoff for just the second time in its young history? 

LSU vs. Georgia betting lines for SEC championship 

  • Spread: LSU (-7.0) 
  • Total: 55.0
  • Moneyline: LSU -260 UGA +220

 All lines brought to you by Vegasinsider.com

Key Stats: 

LSU has scored 76 TDs on the season which ranks 2nd in the FBS. Georgia's defense has allowed just 14 TDs which ranks 1st. Something's got to give here between these two elite units. If Georgia can manage to hold LSU to field goals, they can remain in the game. 

Both kickers - Rodrigo Blankenship and Cade York - have hit 85.7% of their field goals this season, but York has missed three PATs this season alone. Whereas Blankenship hasn't missed one in his career. 

If this game is close like I expect it, this could play a huge factor. (Especially if you've got LSU -7.0) 

Key Matchup: 

Everyone has talked about LSU's offense vs Georgia's defense. However, the more telling battle, in my opinion, will be found between UGA's young receiving core vs LSU's defensive backs in man to man coverage. 

If Georgia's wideouts can not win on the outside early, then LSU will be allowed to load the box with little to no fear of being beaten over the top. If that's the case, I simply don't see Georgia being able to score with the Tigers.

Score Prediction: 31-28 Georgia

In all 11 games that Georgia has won this season, they've maintained at least a two-score lead at some point during the contest. I don't believe that will be the case on Saturday. This will be a closely contested football game from opening kick to the final whistle. 

If this game is a shootout, it will be a lopsided victory for the Tigers, but if Georgia can limit the number of possessions and force LSU to drive the ball the length of the field they will have success on Saturday. 

If history tells us anything in the SEC Championship, it's that defense wins championships. Since 2000, the SEC's top-ranked defense has played in the SEC Championship game eight times. They are (8-0). (Stat courtesy of Matt Klug) 

Here are some of you all's score predictions as well courtesy of our Twitter page @BulldogsSI

SEC Championship: Predicting the Breakout Performers for the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
1 0

The SEC Championship game is quickly approaching, and it's time to call our shot. Here's who we believe will be breakout performers for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Dominick Blaylock is the Explosive Weapon Georgia Will Need in the SEC Championship

Jordan Jackson
0

Freshman Dominick Blaylock is exactly the explosive weapon that the Georgia offense will need in the SEC championship game to beat LSU.

Georgia Basketball: Freshmen Beginning to Mature Fast

Brent Wilson
1 0

Tom Crean signed a Top-10 recruiting class in 2019. The new breed is starting to make their impact felt at UGA.

SEC Championship: Why Georgia Beats the LSU Tigers

Brooks Austin
3 1

Today we make the case of how and why the Georgia Bulldogs will beat the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game.

Key Matchups for the SEC Championship Game

Brooks Austin
1 0

As Saturday's SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia inches closer, we take a look at the keys to the matchup for both squads.

Rodrigo Blankenship named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Brooks Austin
0

Georgia Bulldogs kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship has been named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Georgia Football Injury Report: Update on D'Andre Swift, DBs Fighting to Get Healthy

Brooks Austin
1 0

Headed to Saturday's SEC Championship The Georgia Bulldogs have the most guys listed on the injury report they've had all season, including D'Andre Swift.

Corey Wren de-commits from Georgia

Brooks Austin
2 0

The speedy wide receiver out of New Orleans, Corey Wren has decommitted from Georgia just days before the SEC Championship game against LSU.

Tyrique Stevenson Should Play A Major Role in the SEC Championship Game

Brooks Austin
0

With the style of offense that LSU plays, Tyrique Stevenson should play a major role in the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Here's why.

SEC Championship: Behind Enemy Lines with SI's LSU Maven

Brooks Austin
0

Today we get to know a bit more about the LSU Tigers as we are joined by Glen West from SI's LSU Maven to take a peak behind enemy lines.