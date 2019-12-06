LSU vs Georgia: Betting Line, Key Stats, Score Prediction for SEC Championship

The latest edition of the SEC Championship game is set to kick off Saturday at 4:00 ET inside of Mercedes-Benz stadium. The highly anticipated matchup features the #2 ranked LSU Tigers and the #4 Georgia Bulldogs.

With both teams still very much alive for a College Football Playoff birth, could the CFP see two SEC teams in the playoff for just the second time in its young history?

LSU vs. Georgia betting lines for SEC championship

Spread: LSU (-7.0)

Total: 55.0

Moneyline: LSU -260 UGA +220

All lines brought to you by Vegasinsider.com

Key Stats:

LSU has scored 76 TDs on the season which ranks 2nd in the FBS. Georgia's defense has allowed just 14 TDs which ranks 1st. Something's got to give here between these two elite units. If Georgia can manage to hold LSU to field goals, they can remain in the game.

Both kickers - Rodrigo Blankenship and Cade York - have hit 85.7% of their field goals this season, but York has missed three PATs this season alone. Whereas Blankenship hasn't missed one in his career.

If this game is close like I expect it, this could play a huge factor. (Especially if you've got LSU -7.0)

Key Matchup:

Everyone has talked about LSU's offense vs Georgia's defense. However, the more telling battle, in my opinion, will be found between UGA's young receiving core vs LSU's defensive backs in man to man coverage.

If Georgia's wideouts can not win on the outside early, then LSU will be allowed to load the box with little to no fear of being beaten over the top. If that's the case, I simply don't see Georgia being able to score with the Tigers.

Score Prediction: 31-28 Georgia

In all 11 games that Georgia has won this season, they've maintained at least a two-score lead at some point during the contest. I don't believe that will be the case on Saturday. This will be a closely contested football game from opening kick to the final whistle.

If this game is a shootout, it will be a lopsided victory for the Tigers, but if Georgia can limit the number of possessions and force LSU to drive the ball the length of the field they will have success on Saturday.

If history tells us anything in the SEC Championship, it's that defense wins championships. Since 2000, the SEC's top-ranked defense has played in the SEC Championship game eight times. They are (8-0). (Stat courtesy of Matt Klug)

Here are some of you all's score predictions as well courtesy of our Twitter page @BulldogsSI