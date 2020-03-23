BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Could Be A Two-Sport Standout at Georgia

BGilmer18

10.38 seconds. That's the best time that Malcolm Johnson Jr has posted in the 100 meters in track and field. That, for a junior in high school especially, is flying! For reference, former Georgia Bulldog, and now considered one of the fastest and most electrifying players in the NFL, Mecole Hardman's personal record in high school was 10.64.

Johnson is well aware of the track and field career of Hardman while he was at Georgia. Having received an offer from Coach Glenn Schumann on March 17th, it wasn't long after the Coach Cortez Hankton got in touch with the playmaker from St. Stephen's & St. Agnes High School. Johnson said that Hankton made it clear that at receiver, "Georgia wants to encompass more speed in the offense. They definitely talked to me about Mecole as a track guy, but they also talked about his football speed and what it can do for the offense."

To go along with a strong vision and pitch for Johnson as a player at UGA by the coaching staff, the Virginia native has some connections to both the state of Georgia and the university itself. Johnson has an Aunt that lives in Atlanta, not tremendously far from the airport and he expressed that, "it would be great to have family down there and to be close to." Also, Georgia football looks like it's already getting help recruiting Malcolm from the ranks of the Bulldog Track and Field team.

Curtis Borden was a freshman member of the track and field team in this 2019 - 2020 season for the Dawgs. Borden was a high school track teammate of Johnson at St. Stephen's & St. Agnes and was the 200m State Champion during his time there with a time of 21.32. Johnson said of Borden, "when he visits back home, he tells me about Georgia all the time." Johnson also stated that upon hearing the news that Georgia had offered him, Borden got in touch with him quickly and is definitely recruiting him to become a member of the Red & Black.

Aside from football and track, family is paramount to Malcolm Johnson. During his description of his talks with Coach Hankton, Johnson stated, "I really liked him as a person. He talked to me about his family. We talked about my family. That's very important to me. For any man to talk about his family is great."

Since talking to Johnson for this interview, the class of 2021 4-Star speedster has released a Top-12 which Georgia is firmly in. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused uncertainty across all of college football, but exploring Georgia further is something that Malcolm is sure of. The track and field All-American says that Coach Hankton and all the other coaches of schools recruiting him are preaching patience at this time. 

When it becomes possible, a visit to Athens is in line for Malcolm Johnson.

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Highlight Tape: 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Highlights of 2021 Georgia Commit, Brock Vandagriff

Brock Vandagriff is one of three current commits in the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Georgia. Here's a look at his highlights from his 2019 season.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Georgia Basketball: How will Tom Crean fill the final spots in 2020 recruiting class?

The Georgia Bulldogs' 2020 class currently sits at 24th. Tom Crean has one scholarship left to allocate for next season. How will he fill that final spot?

Brent Wilson

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Profile

The NFL Draft is a month away and Jake Fromm is receiving his final evaluations. ESPN's NFL Draft department has finalized Jake Fromm's draft profile.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Four Former Bulldogs Selected in NFL Mock Draft

SI.com's Kevin Hanson has released his latest Three-Round NFL Mock Draft. Their are four former Bulldogs who have been selected. Find out where they land.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: TE Depth Chart Review

The Georgia offense has seen quite a lot of turnover, but no position more than tight end. We take a look at what the depth chart will likely look like this fall.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Get to Know 2022 Athlete, Terian Williams II

Terian Williams II is wise beyond his years. The 2022 Athlete has several SEC offers and is looking to add plenty more. Get to know this in-state star.

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte Gaining Value Daily for Georgia

Amid the uncertainty of COVID-19, Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte are gaining value daily as leaders of the Georgia defense.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football: George Pickens Ranked Ninth Among Returning WRs

Georgia Pickens is one of the best wide receivers returning to action in college football this fall. ESPN's latest article has the Georgia WR ranked ninth.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

NFL Draft: An Inside Look at How Prospects are Dealing with COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, NFL prospects and scouts are having to resort to technology for pre draft workouts and visits.

BGilmer18

Anthony Edwards Declares For NBA Draft

Georgia Basketball shooting guard, Anthony Edwards has delcared for the 2020 NBA draft after one season at Georgia.

Brooks Austin