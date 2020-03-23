Malcolm Johnson Jr. Could Be A Two-Sport Standout at Georgia

10.38 seconds. That's the best time that Malcolm Johnson Jr has posted in the 100 meters in track and field. That, for a junior in high school especially, is flying! For reference, former Georgia Bulldog, and now considered one of the fastest and most electrifying players in the NFL, Mecole Hardman's personal record in high school was 10.64.

Johnson is well aware of the track and field career of Hardman while he was at Georgia. Having received an offer from Coach Glenn Schumann on March 17th, it wasn't long after the Coach Cortez Hankton got in touch with the playmaker from St. Stephen's & St. Agnes High School. Johnson said that Hankton made it clear that at receiver, "Georgia wants to encompass more speed in the offense. They definitely talked to me about Mecole as a track guy, but they also talked about his football speed and what it can do for the offense."

To go along with a strong vision and pitch for Johnson as a player at UGA by the coaching staff, the Virginia native has some connections to both the state of Georgia and the university itself. Johnson has an Aunt that lives in Atlanta, not tremendously far from the airport and he expressed that, "it would be great to have family down there and to be close to." Also, Georgia football looks like it's already getting help recruiting Malcolm from the ranks of the Bulldog Track and Field team.

Curtis Borden was a freshman member of the track and field team in this 2019 - 2020 season for the Dawgs. Borden was a high school track teammate of Johnson at St. Stephen's & St. Agnes and was the 200m State Champion during his time there with a time of 21.32. Johnson said of Borden, "when he visits back home, he tells me about Georgia all the time." Johnson also stated that upon hearing the news that Georgia had offered him, Borden got in touch with him quickly and is definitely recruiting him to become a member of the Red & Black.

Aside from football and track, family is paramount to Malcolm Johnson. During his description of his talks with Coach Hankton, Johnson stated, "I really liked him as a person. He talked to me about his family. We talked about my family. That's very important to me. For any man to talk about his family is great."

Since talking to Johnson for this interview, the class of 2021 4-Star speedster has released a Top-12 which Georgia is firmly in. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused uncertainty across all of college football, but exploring Georgia further is something that Malcolm is sure of. The track and field All-American says that Coach Hankton and all the other coaches of schools recruiting him are preaching patience at this time.

When it becomes possible, a visit to Athens is in line for Malcolm Johnson.

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Highlight Tape:

