Manning Lists Georgia as one of three schools he will take an official visit to over the summer.

First reported by Steve Wiltfong on 247, Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has set the dates of his first official visits. The University of Georgia will be the first of three colleges Manning will visit in June. He will follow his visit to Athens with a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Following his trip to Tuscaloosa, Manning will make his way to Texas.

Manning unofficially visited all three schools back in March and April, with his unofficial to Georgia coming on March 19.

Manning, a five star QB from New Orleans, is ranked number 1 in the upcoming 2023 class on 247, and will undoubtedly be in contention for SI99 this year. He is the son of Cooper Manning, and part of the famed Manning football family. During his junior season, Manning threw for just shy of 2,000 yards with 148 completions on 228 attempts. Of those 148 completions, 26 went for touchdowns with just four interceptions. Manning is a decent runner as well, with 381 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in his junior season.

Manning would be a major pull for the Bulldogs, considering the already stacked quarterback room, but the Mannings have high praise for Georgia and Coach Kirby Smart.

Manning stated:

“I love coach Kirby and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach. Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows: they had 15 players drafted.”

Manning also stated that Athens was, "the best college town I’ve ever been to."

Georgia will have to continue to solidify their relationship with Manning if they wish to land him. Beating out Nick Saban's Alabama and a Texas program under Steve Sarkisian that is trying hungry to bring in an elite quarterback is not going to be easy. However, landing one of Manning's three officials is certainly a good start, and if anyone can do it, Georgia most certainly can.