SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Undergoes Surgery on Broken Ankle

Evan Crowell

More news here on the injury situation of wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Dawgs Daily on SI.com confirmed that Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a broken ankle on his touchdown catch Saturday against Florida. Instead of being taken away in an ambulance in a hospital, Georgia opted to have Rosemy-Jacksaint remain at the stadium to watch the game on the sideline.

The Bulldog medical staff were forced to wait until swelling went down on the ankle to determine whether or not it would require surgery. After further examination Coach Kirby Smart confirmed this morning that the staff determined that surgery was necessary on the ankle. The procedure will end Rosemy-Jacksaint’s season.

Losing Rosemy-Jacksaint hurts the Bulldogs moving forward. Despite only tallying four catches in his true freshman season Marcus was expected to garner more and more targets in the passing game late in the season. His physical attributes combined with his speed would have made him a target down the field for this Georgia passing game, something they desperately need. With fellow wideout George Pickens commanding consistent double teams this year Georgia needed someone else in the wide receiver room to take a leap. This coupled with the fact that likely starter D’Wan Mathis brings a strong arm to the table make the Rosemy-Jacksaint situation all that more crushing for Georgia fans.

The good news is that the injury does not appear debilitating and the expectation is that Rosemy-Jacksaint is expected to make a full recovery. He should be good to go for week one of next season, and in the meanwhile Georgia fans spend their time day-dreaming of a room which next year will carry George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and Jermaine Burton. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Overreactions from Georgia's Injury-Filled Loss to Florida

Georgia football failed to stretch its winning streak over Florida to four games after losing 44-28 Saturday. The Gators claim the top spot in the SEC East.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Aklein48

There's a MAJOR Trend Arising For Georgia Losses

There's a clear cut trend through six games of the 2020 football season for the Georgia Bulldogs. It's simple, you win the third down battle, you win.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

Report: Davis Ruled Out; Can Devonte Wyatt Replace Him?

Reports indicate that Georgia will be without Jordan Davis in Saturday's contest against Florida. Can Devonte Wyatt replace him?

Kobe Wharton

by

Trivett

Is it Time for Georgia to Prepare for Next Year?

Georgia fell to 4-2 overall after losing to Florida 44-28. The Bulldogs need help to win the SEC East and are likely out of the playoff hunt.

Kyle Funderburk

Grading Georgia's Disappointing Performance Against Florida

Georgia football fell behind Florida 38-21 at halftime and eventually lost 44-28. Injuries played a role as backups failed to step up when their numbers were called.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

AP Top 25: Georgia Falls to No. 12 After Loss to Florida

Following a 44-28 loss to the Florida Gators, the Georgia Bulldogs have fallen to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll

Evan Crowell

by

Alex Bavosa

Georgia's College Football Playoff Hopes Diminished

With a 44-28 loss to the Florida Gators, it drops the Bulldogs record to 4-2, and a very slim chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Nicholas Klein

by

Evan Crowell

Matthew Stafford Active For Detroit Lions

Former Georgia and current Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has received another negative COVID-19 test, and he is cleared to play against Minnesota Vikings.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Injury Report for Georgia - Update on Rosemy-Jacksaint

For the second straight week, the University of Georgia football team is getting on a flight back home extremely banged up. Here's the injury report.

Evan Crowell

The Good, Bad and Ugly From Georgia's Loss to Florida

The Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 44-28 Saturday afternoon. Here is the good, bad and ugly.

Alex Bavosa

by

Evan Crowell