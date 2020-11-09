Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Undergoes Surgery on Broken Ankle

More news here on the injury situation of wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Dawgs Daily on SI.com confirmed that Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a broken ankle on his touchdown catch Saturday against Florida. Instead of being taken away in an ambulance in a hospital, Georgia opted to have Rosemy-Jacksaint remain at the stadium to watch the game on the sideline.

The Bulldog medical staff were forced to wait until swelling went down on the ankle to determine whether or not it would require surgery. After further examination Coach Kirby Smart confirmed this morning that the staff determined that surgery was necessary on the ankle. The procedure will end Rosemy-Jacksaint’s season.

Losing Rosemy-Jacksaint hurts the Bulldogs moving forward. Despite only tallying four catches in his true freshman season Marcus was expected to garner more and more targets in the passing game late in the season. His physical attributes combined with his speed would have made him a target down the field for this Georgia passing game, something they desperately need. With fellow wideout George Pickens commanding consistent double teams this year Georgia needed someone else in the wide receiver room to take a leap. This coupled with the fact that likely starter D’Wan Mathis brings a strong arm to the table make the Rosemy-Jacksaint situation all that more crushing for Georgia fans.

The good news is that the injury does not appear debilitating and the expectation is that Rosemy-Jacksaint is expected to make a full recovery. He should be good to go for week one of next season, and in the meanwhile Georgia fans spend their time day-dreaming of a room which next year will carry George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and Jermaine Burton.