Marcus Spears says Kirby Smart is not Afraid of the LSU Offense

A lot has been said this week about the matchup between the Georgia defense and the potent LSU offense.

Kirby Smart said earlier in the week that LSU's offense is the toughest task he's ever had as a defensive coach in his career, and refuted the idea of comparing LSU to any of the previous offenses that he has played.

Though, it goes without saying that Kirby and the Georgia Bulldogs have faced several highly explosive offenses since Smart has taken over the head coaching role at the University of Georgia.

Marcus Spears spoke about the matchup today with the media.

"The thing I keep reminding everybody is, this is not the first prolific offense that Kirby Smart has faced when he gets to this point of the year. He faced Alabama obviously, played Oklahoma. The first half didn't go well, they came out in the second half and made adjustments. I think they allowed just 14 points in the second half of that game. So, there are few coaches in this country that this offense wouldn't scare, and Kirby Smart is one of them. He is not going to be afraid going into this game."

The ability this Georgia staff has displayed to make half-time adjustments has not gone unnoticed. In fact, they haven't allowed a single touchdown in the third quarter all season. That is a direct representation of correcting the issues at hand and figuring out ways to counteract the points attack.

He went on to say:

"I think that confidence mixed with the fact that he has guys that can win one on ones gives them a chance."

He talked about Swift's injury as well saying that it's good that it's not a lower-body injury and that the energy inside the stadium should give him an additional edge in terms of battling the injury.