Maria Taylor is a name that most in the sporting world have come to know by now, but in the circles of Georgia's athletic fandom, it's a name that most have known for quite some time.

She's graduated from Georgia after being a member of the volleyball team in Athens and has climbed her way to the pinnacle of collegiate sports media and is even branching off into the professional ranks with her sideline reporting.

She was around the Georgia program a lot over the last several years, whether it be for college gameday, sideline reporting at a number of games, or even being on the field with Kirby Smart during the 2019 spring game. She's gotten to know players like Jake Fromm very well, so her opinion on the issue at hand with regards to the former Georgia QB is one of value.

When asked what her reaction to Fromm's apology was, Taylor responded:

"It's the same thing that I feel about Drew Brees. I understand that I do have to accept the apology, but I think it's very revealing. The difference I believe in these two situations is, Jake Fromm as the public figure that he is anytime I've seen him address the media or have a conversation about racial injustice, he's never aired on the side a comment that was not empathetic. I would not want someone to reveal my text message conversations on Twitter either, but I think I'm getting back to that heart conversation and the conversations that we are having behind closed doors. A lot of people are having to assess the way they are talking about race to their friends, to their family. And Jake Fromm does need to issue an apology, and I don't know if he can completely change, but I do know that he's a twenty-one year old at the end of the day. So, he's young and he's made a poor decision, and I hope he calls me honestly, I actually reached out to him and I really want to have a discussion about what he meant by that comment and the ways he's going to check himself moving forward or the ways in which he hopes to help his white counterparts understand why that wasn't ok and how they should be talking about race in America."

She continued:

"As a black person in America, you go throw out your day assuming that people are not racist or that they do not have prejudice in their body because if we don't we would be mad all the time. And then every time it's revealed and it's somebody that you love or enjoyed covering it hurts to your core, it's a death by a thousand razor cuts."

Here's the full video courtesy of ESPN:

http://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=29271401

