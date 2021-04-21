Matt Luke Has His Work Cut Out For Him

Georgia fans knew coming into the offseason that one of the biggest questions the Dawgs had to answer was what they would do along the offensive line.

UGA lost two starters to the draft along the offensive line, the most of any position group on the offensive side of the ball. Center Trey Hill and guard Ben Cleveland were experienced veterans for this group, and replacing them was offensive line coach Matt Luke’s first priority. The Dawgs don’t lack talent in their offensive line room, but choosing the right players to replace Cleveland and Hill won’t be easy. Georgia fans need not worry; Matt Luke is the right man for the job.

When Georgia’s former offensive line coach, Sam Pittman, took the Arkansas head coaching job, many fans didn’t know if there was another coach who would meet the high expectations that he had set.

Pittman was widely known as one the best offensive line coaches in the country. He was a significant part of the Georgia offenses recruiting success, and he was as popular inside the locker room as he was with fans. Luckily for the Dawgs, a coach with almost the same profile had become available just one week prior, former Ole Miss Head Coach Matt Luke. Hiring Matt Luke just two days after Sam Pittman was named the head coach at Arkansas was a masterful move by Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart. It solidified the Dawgs 2020 recruiting class just days before Early Signing Day began.

Since he was hired at Georgia, Matt Luke has proven that he is more than able to recruit at the same level Georgia fans expected. Still, this season his coaching talent will be just as, if not more, important than his recruiting ability. With a crop of talented but inexperienced players, Luke will have to demonstrate that his coaching ability matches his skills on the recruiting trail. Fortunately for Georgia fans, Luke is already well on his way to doing so. Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones were highly rated prospects coming into Georgia, but both had plenty to improve on if they want to see the field this season. During G-Day both players showed considerable progress.

Broderick Jones’s performance was particularly noteworthy. Jones was a high-level prospect primarily based on his size and raw athleticism. Jones played defense for most of his life and only changed positions to left tackle late in his high school career. While inexperience showed in spots, Broderick Jones had an excellent performance at right tackle at G-Day. To further highlight the coaching job that Matt Luke did with him. After all, Jones had never played right tackle before coming to Georgia.

While there is still a way to go for both prospects, what fans saw out of the young offensive linemen at G-Day should give them confidence heading into the season. This year will be a test for Matt Luke’s coaching abilities, and early indications are that he will pass with flying colors.

