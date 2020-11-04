The Detroit Lions have placed their starting QB, Matthew Stafford, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is the second time this season that Stafford has been on this list, with the first time being a false positive.

The Lions released the following statement:

"This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19"

What does this mean for the Lions?

This opens the door for backup QB Chase Daniels to start this Sunday against their division rival Minnesota Vikings. Daniels has been around the league for a while, being drafted back in 2010 by the New Orleans Saints. He bounced around the league, playing for the Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, and most recently with the Chicago Bears. However, he has only started 5 games in his career and just one game last year with the Bears.

The lions are just one game ahead of the Vikings in the NFC North, and they cannot afford to drop any more divisional games if they want to make a playoff push. The Lions are just two games behind the Green Bay Packers, and they have a head-to-head remaining on the schedule.

If the Lions end up on the edge of the playoffs, just missing out, this will be a game that everyone looks back on. However, the playoffs may be expanded this year to help counteract things like this.

If the NFL extends the number of teams in the playoffs to 16, which is currently being discussed, they will not be the first league to make this type of change.

The MLB had two teams from each division make the playoffs, and they still allowed for two wild card teams. This nearly doubled the number of teams that made the playoffs and added several games to the schedule.

While it is too early to know if the NFL will push through the plans for a 16-team playoff format, this is potentially a devastating situation for the Lions.