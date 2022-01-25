Matthew Stafford on the Verge of making UGA History

Former Georgia quarterback, Matthew Stafford, punched his ticket to the NFC Championship game on Sunday and with that, he is on the verge of making the UGA history books.

Matthew Stafford is one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever come through the University of Georgia, and on Sunday he and the Los Angeles Rams clinched a spot in the NFC Championship game. With one more game to go until the Super Bowl, Stafford is on the verge of stamping his name into the Georgia history books.

It has been anything but an easy road for Stafford to get to this point in his NFL career.

In his first 12 years in the league, Stafford squeezed out just four winning records, finished last in the division four times, and played in three wild card games all of which resulted in a loss. Needless to say, his career has been about as rough as it gets for a starting quarterback of his caliber.

This past offseason, the Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, and with the season nearing a close, a scenery change is exactly what the former Bulldog needed.

He led the Rams to a 12-5 record throwing for a career-high in both yards and touchdowns while also landing a spot in the Wild Card game where he defeated the Arizona Cardinals. In most recent action, he went toe to toe with one of the league's greatest players of all time in Tom Brady and came out victorious.

Stafford and the Rams now face the challenge of taking down the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. If the Rams can muscle out a victory, Stafford would become the first Georgia quarterback to play in a Super Bowl since Fran Tarkenton back in 1977 with the Minnesota Vikings and second in school history to do so.

Unfortunately for Tarkenton, while he was able to make three different appearances in the Super Bowl he came out on the losing end every time. This means Stafford could also become the first Georgia quarterback to win a Super Bowl as well if he makes it past the 49ers.

With Georgia coming off of their first National Championship in 41 years, it would only be fitting for Stafford to get the first ring of his career while also making school history simultaneously in the same year. The finish line is in sight, all that's left for the former Bulldog is the most important games of his entire career.