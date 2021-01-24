Stafford out in Detroit?

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Matthew Stafford to Part With the Lions

On Saturday afternoon ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Stafford will part with the Lions.
After spending over a decade with the Detroit Lions, it appears that quarterback Matthew Stafford’s time with the organization is coming to a close. In a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter it appeared that there doesn’t seem to be any mending fences here. The full tweet reads:

“In an arrangement the two sides have discussed and mutually agreed upon, the Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford are expected to part ways this offseason, with Detroit listening to trade offers for its former No. 1 overall pick starting this week, league sources tell ESPN.”

Stafford has put up a hall of fame caliber career in Detroit during his many seasons with the team, although he has never been able to find playoff success. Much of this blame falls within the organization, as they failed to surround Stafford with the necessary pieces to put together a run at the Super Bowl. However, at a certain point in the relationship the Lions decided they had seen many seasons with Stafford and the playoff results speak for themselves.

He is still an uber-talented quarterback in his early thirties. Many teams could use him and he will certainly hold a high market value. Just this postseason we saw quarterbacks Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers quarterback postseason teams, both of whom at this point in their careers have begun to falter below Stafford.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com will keep readers updated on the situation and where Stafford will ultimately end up after spending his entire career with the Lions to this point. 

