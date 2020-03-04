BulldogMaven
Former Georgia QB, Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors Laid to Rest

Chris Allen

We have positive news to report out of Detroit, as former Bulldog Matthew Stafford is healthy and ready to play. A few weeks ago, his future with the Lions seemed to be uncertain as ESPN’s Mel Kiper felt strongly that Lion’s GM Bob Quinn would be pursuing Tua Tagovailoa in the first round.

This sparked rumors that the Detroit Lions could be shopping Matthew Stafford in trade offers starting this spring. However, Lions head coach Matt Patricia put those rumors to bed as soon as the combine opened to the media. Saying this on Good Morning Football on NFL Network Thursday morning: 

"It's comical kinda, to me to be honest with you. Not interested in doing any of that. There's no conversation about doing any of that what so ever." He continued, "It's one of those things for me that I kind of laugh at cause it's not even a conversation. Matthew Stafford is one of the reasons I chose to come to Detroit." 

Before his injury, Stafford was having an incredible year and was on pace for a 5,000-yard season with 2,499 passing yards, 19 TDs, and just 5 INTs. It has now been made clear with his recovery, any rumor that the Lions have been shopping Matthew Stafford are “100 percent false.” (Bob Quinn)

The former UGA great missed his final eight games in the 2019 season after discovering a fracture in his back. His wife, Kelly Stafford, confirmed in January that Stafford is “completely healed” and wants to be back with the Lions.

This is great news for the fan-favorite and former No. 1 overall pick heading into the 2020 season. With recent improvements to the offensive line and a revamped offense thanks to the hiring of OC Darrell Bevell in 2018, if Stafford can pick up where he left off, the Lions have a shot at making a run in the playoffs.

This news was not the only great news in the Stafford household, as Kelly Stafford announced via Instagram that the two are expecting their fourth child, just a year after she underwent a 12-hour operation on her brain after doctors found a benign tumor resting on her cranial nerves.

Lions fans should expect a continued defensive turn around with head coach Matt Patricia. Combine that with the return of Stafford, the second season in a new offensive scheme and Kerryon Johnson pounding the rock, the Lions will be a fun team to watch in 2020, not a grave-yard for the draft’s top talent, finally.

