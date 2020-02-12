BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Former UGA Coach, Mel Tucker is New Head Coach at Michigan State

Blayne Gilmer

Former Georgia Defensive Coordinator Mel Tucker is on the move again. It was reported in the middle of the night by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that the Spartans had landed their man. 

MSU has had an interesting past week with longtime Head Coach Mark Dantonio abruptly stepping down on February 4th. It was the worst possible timing for this to happen as the next day would be national signing day. The drama continued as Luke Finkle, formerly Urban Meyer’s DC at Ohio State and current Cincinnati Head Coach, very publicly mulled over an MSU offer but ultimately elected to stay out with the Bearcats.

Feldman is reporting that an initial attempt to gage the interest of Tucker fell flat. After the failure with Finkle, the powers that be, so to speak, in East Lancing went full God Father mode and approached Mel Tucker with an offer that he couldn’t refuse.

It will be interesting to see where Colorado goes from here. They are now arguably in an even less enviable position than Michigan State was last week. The recruits that have been secured in the Buffs 2020 class could bolt and be granted a hardship for immediate release out of their Letter of Intent.

Tucker is going back to his midwestern, Big 10 background. Coach Tucker played for Wisconsin in the early 90s and went on to coach at Ohio State. So, he shouldn't have any issues picking up where he left off in a familiar landscape. I would also like to think he's maintained whatever recruiting relationships in the area as well. 

The Kirby coaching tree extends just a bit further after this.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Amarius Mims and Von Lassiter Discuss Major Recruitment and Georgia

Amarius Mims and Bleckley County Head Coach Von Lassiter give insight on the 5-Star's recruitment and ties with Georgia.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Bulldogs Among Title Favorites Despite Offensive Departures

The Georgia Bulldogs are yet again among the title favorites according to the latest odds, despite the numerous offensive departures during the offseason.

Chris Allen

Georgia Football: ESPN Picks Arian Smith to Be Impact Freshman

The Georgia football staff signed yet another top class in 2020. Out of that bunch, ESPN's latest article has picked Arian Smith to make an impact as a freshman

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Early Projections of 2021 Offensive Class

Major college football recruiting never stops. Georgia wrapped up the top class of 2020, but 2021 is already rolling in full force. Today, we project the 2021 class.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Class Ranked PFF's Top 10 True Freshman Class of 2019

PFF places the Georgia Bulldogs 2019 recruiting class at #3 among the nation's top freshman classes in 2019.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Basketball Fans, Patience is Key

This Georgia Basketball season is causing a lot of frustration among the fan base, but being patient will pay off in the long run.

Brent Wilson

Brock Vandagriff Pushing for BIG 2021 Target of Georgia

Brock Vandagriff is the nation’s top quarterback in the 2021 class and he’s trying to bring in another big prospect.

Blayne Gilmer

by

SGADawgFan

Georgia Football: NFL Player Comp Series, Jermaine Burton

We start our Georgia Football signee's NFL Player Comp series with Jermaine Burton and why his game reminds us of the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Kendall Milton Named California RB of the Year

Recent Georgia Football enrollee, Kendall Milton adds another high school award as he's named the California RB of the year.

Hunter Gosseck

Aaron Murray Set to Make Debut in XFL

Former Georgia Bulldogs QB, Aaron Murray is set to make his XFL debut this Sunday as the Tampa Bay Vipers take on the New York Guardians.

Brooks Austin

by

Jordan Jackson