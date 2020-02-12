Former UGA Coach, Mel Tucker is New Head Coach at Michigan State

Former Georgia Defensive Coordinator Mel Tucker is on the move again. It was reported in the middle of the night by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that the Spartans had landed their man.

MSU has had an interesting past week with longtime Head Coach Mark Dantonio abruptly stepping down on February 4th. It was the worst possible timing for this to happen as the next day would be national signing day. The drama continued as Luke Finkle, formerly Urban Meyer’s DC at Ohio State and current Cincinnati Head Coach, very publicly mulled over an MSU offer but ultimately elected to stay out with the Bearcats.

Feldman is reporting that an initial attempt to gage the interest of Tucker fell flat. After the failure with Finkle, the powers that be, so to speak, in East Lancing went full God Father mode and approached Mel Tucker with an offer that he couldn’t refuse.

It will be interesting to see where Colorado goes from here. They are now arguably in an even less enviable position than Michigan State was last week. The recruits that have been secured in the Buffs 2020 class could bolt and be granted a hardship for immediate release out of their Letter of Intent.

Tucker is going back to his midwestern, Big 10 background. Coach Tucker played for Wisconsin in the early 90s and went on to coach at Ohio State. So, he shouldn't have any issues picking up where he left off in a familiar landscape. I would also like to think he's maintained whatever recruiting relationships in the area as well.

The Kirby coaching tree extends just a bit further after this.

