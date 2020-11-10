Can Missouri Continue to Limit Georgia's Run Game?

During Monday's press conference, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart sounded off on the preparation he and his are going to need for this weekend’s matchup at Missouri. Smart said he believes Missouri has gotten better every week, while also praising head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his run defense.

“I personally think they have a really good football team that’s getting better. When you watch them play throughout the year they have gotten better in each game. Eli is one of the best coaches around,” Smart stated.

Smart also touched on how his teams have struggled to run the ball in the past against Mizzou, explaining how they have a big and physical front, while also using a lot of shifts and motions. “They confuse people on how they play the game,” he said.

In Smart’s career at Georgia, he is 4-0 against Mizzou, with an average margin of victory of 16.8 points. Let’s look at how the Bulldogs running game under Smart has performed against the Tigers compared to the rest of the season.

2016: (28-27) Bulldogs victory in Columbia, MO

Georgia rushed for 101 yards in this contest, with running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combing for 100. The Bulldogs averaged almost double this amount in every other game, rushing for 191.5 yards per game.

2017: (53-28) Bulldogs blowout in Athens, GA

Georgia picked up 370 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs averaged a whopping 256.4 rushing yards per game in 2017.

2018: (43-29) Bulldogs victory in Columbia, MO

Georgia rushed for 185 yards on 40 attempts, highlighted by running backs Elijah Holyfield and D’Andre Swift combining for 161 yards on 30 rushes.

2019: (27-0) Georgia shuts out Mizzou in Athens, GA

The Bulldogs combined for 166 yards on 38 attempts. Last year, they averaged 185.9 yards gained on the ground per game.

Though the Tigers haven't limited Georgia on the ground over the last four years, they have held Smart’s teams under their season rushing average in three of their four contests. This season, Georgia is averaging 173.5 rushing yards per game, while Missouri is only allowing 131.2 rushing yards per game.

This should be a trend to look for on Saturday. If the Bulldogs want to reverse this narrative, fans should hope for physical play from the offensive line and for a group of backs that have been reeling from injuries to play well. Freshman running back Kendall Milton is on the mend for three to four weeks, and sophomore running back Kenny McIntosh has been battling a knee and hamstring issue since the Alabama game.