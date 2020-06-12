MLB Draft: Cole Wilcox No. 80 Overall to the San Diego Padres

Former Georgia baseball starting pitcher, Cole Wilcox has been selected with the No 80 overall pick to the San Diego Padres.

Cole Wilcox entered his 2nd year at Georgia after putting together a solid freshman season. Wilcox pitched in 19 games, going 59.2 total innings, and posted a 4.02 ERA. Although the season was cut short, Wilcox did everything but disappoint during his sophomore season. In four games he pitched 23 innings, struck out 32 batters, and finished with a 1.57 ERA.

Wilcox posted a career stat line of 23 appearances, 3.38 ERA, 82.2 innings, 40 walks, and 96 strikeouts.

Along with his six-foot-five stature, Wilcox brings a lot to the table as a pitcher. His fastball sits in the high 90s and during his time at Georgia, he developed a nasty slider that can send a batter home packing. Wilcox also has a changeup in his arsenal that helps keeps the batter off balance.

As if his fastball wasn't impressive enough, his two-seam has so much movement that it often can create command issues for the young fireballer, issues that he seemed to clean up in the limited action this season.

Coming out of high school, Wilcox was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 38th round but chose to honor his commitment and enroll at the University of Georgia.

