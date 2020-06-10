MLB Draft: Emerson Hancock No. 6 Overall to the Seattle Mariners

Georgia Baseball's ace of the staff, Emerson Hancokc has been selected No. 6 overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 2020 MLB Player Draft

At six-foot-four and with the ability to throw a fastball topping out at 99 miles per hour, the towering right-hander is among the highest caliber pitchers available in 2020’s draft.

He throws heat.

Because I used to live a few blocks from Georgia baseball’s Foley Field, I personally refer to Hancock as the “Friendly Neighborhood Sliderman.” The prospective starter tosses a gnarly breaking ball and possesses the arm strength to translate such a pitch into a cut fastball or hard slider, as Georgia fans saw over the last three years.

One of the most intriguing things about Hancock from a scout's perspective his is command over the fastball; he has the control to paint the corners of the strike zone against both left- and right-handed batters.

Elite with his fastball and slider, Hancock's changeup and curveball are still well above collegiate average and kept batters guessing any time he stepped foot on the mound.

The junior out of Cairo, Georgia was initially selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 38th round of the 2017 MLB draft but chose to enroll at the University of Georgia to further his education while increasing his draft stock. After a strong freshman season in Athens, Hancock earned a spot on USA Baseball's collegiate national team.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.