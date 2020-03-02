Georgia Football: Mock Draft Sees Four Bulldogs In The First Three Rounds

The NFL Combine has come and gone. Meetings, measurements, test results and interviews with the media were all part of the rigorous and thorough evaluation process that league hopefuls went through in Indianapolis. Georgia had 10 players invited to the combine and coming out of it, the mock drafts are reacting to their performances.

The Draft Network released a 3-round mock draft on Sunday, March 1st. Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network indicated that many coaches are high on the depth of the 2020 class of offensive tackles and that Andrew Thomas, once thought to be hands down the first tackle of the board, might now be the fourth-best.

However, the class of Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, and Jedrick Wills, along with Thomas, is so talented, that Sikkema sees all being drafted in the top half of the first round with Thomas landing in the 14 spot, going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite praising the talent of the running back class, this mock draft one has one RB in the first round and it's Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin. The former Badger did run the fastest 40 time, however many people left Indy with the impression that D'Andre Swift was the best overall back.

The Draft Network as a whole seems to think that Swift is more of an early day two selection. Draft analyst, Jordan Reid had this to say about Swift:

"Fully capable of being a starter, but he will always need to be paired with a counterpart that can handle a large portion of the workload as he works as the all-around threat. A strong runner that should be treated as a jack of all trades, he has the potential to quickly become one of the better versatile threats in the league very quickly."

Swift was solid in the 40 (4.48), showed excellent cutting ability, and a nice vertical jump. The only issue is that running back value has dropped tremendously in the NFL over the last ten years. It's rare that guys like Saquan Barkley come along and are top 5 picks. With that being said, this mock finds Swift paired up with Andrew Thomas in Tampa Bay after being selected 45th overall in the second round.

In the third round of the mock draft, Sikkema and TDN have two more Bulldogs coming off the board in Isaiah Wilson and Jake Fromm. The former Georgia standouts in this scenario would be taken at 79th and 93rd overall by the Jets and Titans respectively.

Wilson was impressive at the combine and has continued to climb mock drafts since the process began. Fromm didn't have the best of weekends in Indy. His hand measurements and his arm strength were concerning, but his overall body of work and cognitive abilities should still make him a day two pick.

In this case, the Tennessee Titans would be adding Fromm as a backup to Ryan Tannehill who is still on the roster as of now. With the Marcus Mariota era over, Tannehill resurrected his career and took the Titans to within one game of the Super Bowl. Fromm would be able to learn from Tannehill and not be forced to play right away. However, Tannehill has been injury-plagued throughout his career and a solid option like Fromm to turn to would be good to have.

As, a side note, Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel will be in Athens sometime during the March 26 - 28 coaching clinic at UGA. This could possibly provide more opportunities for the two parties to get more familiar with one another.

Tennessee is a great example of why NFL Free Agency has just as much of an impact on this draft at the quarterback position as nearly anything else. Ryan Tannehill's contract is up. They have to decide to sign or franchise tag him. Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston are both free agents as well. Oh, and Tom Brady is going to be a free agent for the first time... well ever.

