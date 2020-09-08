SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Monty Rice Goes In the Third Round of Latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Jonathan Williams

Georgia is headed into the 2020 season with a very deep and talented defensive unit. Along with that, they have a solid group of seniors returning with one of those players being senior linebacker Monty Rice. The preseason Butkus award watchlist nominee was also selected to go in the third round of Matt Miller's 2021 last mock draft. 

The once four-star linebacker was originally committed to LSU but decided to de-commit and come to Georgia all on the same day and would then enroll at UGA just three days later. Ever since then, the Alabama native has been a great asset for the Bulldog defense. 

Rice is coming off a junior season in which he stacked up 50 solo tackles and three pass defections. Part of which makes Rice such a valuable NFL prospect is his ability to cover sideline to sideline with elite speed and his ability to be a dominant run defender.  Linebackers like Rice are always needed in the league which is why Miller has Rice being drafted in the third round by the New York Jets (via Seattle) with the 88th pick. 

Rice would be joining an elite group of linebackers from Georgia in the league which consists of guys like Leonard Floyd, Roquan Smith, and Lorenzo Carter just to name a few. If Rice were to be drafted by the Jets, he would be joining former Bulldog linebacker, Jordan Jenkins.

Georgia has gained quite a reputation for producing some of the best linebacker talent into the NFL and when it comes to Monty Rice the story is no different. With his senior year just under three weeks from starting, a strong showing this season would solidify himself as another linebacker selected as a top round draft pick out of Georgia. Offenses fear him, coaches and fans love him, and NFL GMs want him. Monty Rice is a do it all kind of a player and will be playing a major leadership role on Georgia's defense this year and could potentially see his draft stock rise even higher with a grand finale type season in 2020.

 You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jamie Newman's Draft Grades Starting To Come Back, Did He Make Right Decision?

Jamie Newman opted out of the season to enter the NFL Draft. Now that the dust has settled we've collected scout's opinions. Did he make the right choice?

Brooks Austin

by

DaltonDawg

Denylon Morrissette Talks Crazy Weekend in Recruiting, Offer From Georgia

Denylon Morrissette is the hottest recruit in the country. Morrissette sits down to talk about the 4OT game he played in, and the insane recruiting weekend.

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm Likely to be cut by Buffalo Bills

According to several reports coming out of the Buffalo Bill's training camp, former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm is likely to be cut.

Brooks Austin

by

Jada9598

Jordan Davis Goes In the First Round of Latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Jordan Davis is primed for a great season for this fall, and with him being a junior, it could be his last. He goes in the first round of the latest NFL Mock draft.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Travon Walker Says 'Sky is the Limit' For Freshman, Jalen Carter

Travon Walker was the talk of town this time last year along the defensive line. This season, it's freshman Jalen Carter that has drawn the attention.

Brooks Austin

Pros and Cons of Each Quarterback Remaining in the Battle for Georgia

The battle for the Georgia football starting quarterback job is down to just three players after Jamie Newman's decision to opt-out of the season.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Misslelauncher1

How the 2021 commits fared in their recent high school games

High school football returned in the peach state this past week. Several players on the 2021 Georgia football recruiting class began their senior seasons.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Kyle Shanahan Compares Charlie Woerner to George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan has clearly been impressed with former Georgia tight end, Charlie Woerner. He's compared him to George Kittle.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

How Does Kirby Smart Finish Out the 2021 Class

Georgia's 2021 recruiting class now has 15 commitments following Marlin Dean's announcement Friday. We update the class, and how Kirby Smart finishes.

BGilmer18

Holyfield waived by Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles cut 12 players recently, one of which was former Georgia football star running back Elijah Holyfield.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Misslelauncher1