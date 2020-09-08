Monty Rice Goes In the Third Round of Latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Georgia is headed into the 2020 season with a very deep and talented defensive unit. Along with that, they have a solid group of seniors returning with one of those players being senior linebacker Monty Rice. The preseason Butkus award watchlist nominee was also selected to go in the third round of Matt Miller's 2021 last mock draft.

The once four-star linebacker was originally committed to LSU but decided to de-commit and come to Georgia all on the same day and would then enroll at UGA just three days later. Ever since then, the Alabama native has been a great asset for the Bulldog defense.

Rice is coming off a junior season in which he stacked up 50 solo tackles and three pass defections. Part of which makes Rice such a valuable NFL prospect is his ability to cover sideline to sideline with elite speed and his ability to be a dominant run defender. Linebackers like Rice are always needed in the league which is why Miller has Rice being drafted in the third round by the New York Jets (via Seattle) with the 88th pick.

Rice would be joining an elite group of linebackers from Georgia in the league which consists of guys like Leonard Floyd, Roquan Smith, and Lorenzo Carter just to name a few. If Rice were to be drafted by the Jets, he would be joining former Bulldog linebacker, Jordan Jenkins.

Georgia has gained quite a reputation for producing some of the best linebacker talent into the NFL and when it comes to Monty Rice the story is no different. With his senior year just under three weeks from starting, a strong showing this season would solidify himself as another linebacker selected as a top round draft pick out of Georgia. Offenses fear him, coaches and fans love him, and NFL GMs want him. Monty Rice is a do it all kind of a player and will be playing a major leadership role on Georgia's defense this year and could potentially see his draft stock rise even higher with a grand finale type season in 2020.

