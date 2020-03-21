Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte Gaining Value Daily for Georgia

The entire country faces uncertainty amid the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 outbreak. College football is forced to forego spring practices, team workouts, and spring games. All of these factors make experience that much more valuable in the fall.

Georgia’s defense was one of the best, if not the best, in the nation last year. 8 of the starters from 2019 are returning, and a total of 10 players that have started games during their careers for the Dawgs will be on the 2020 version of Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning’s defensive unit.

As each day passes where college football teams are not allowed to operate as normal, the Dawgs experience on defense becomes that much more valuable. Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte returning for their senior seasons is looking more and more important by the minute.

QB, K.J. Costello is at Miss St. now.

The SEC has a total overhaul of quarterbacks this year. There are several new head coaches and offensive coordinators. Spring ball would have been incredibly valuable to installing new offensive concepts and building rhythm in offensive schemes.

It is quite possible that the longer the coronavirus restrictions drag on, the more simple offenses will have to stay in order not to overload young players. While I’m sure teams are using technology to help with gameplan install, it does not replace the on-field reps.

With cerebral, proven and physical leaders like Rice and LeCounte on Georgia’s defense, any limits or constraints placed upon opposing offenses only enhance what could be the most talented defense that the Bulldogs have ever had. With all of the experience around Rice and LeCounte, young talents such as Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, and MJ Sherman will not be pressured to absorb everything so quickly. These talented freshmen will undoubtedly contribute, but the experience will lead the way early on.

Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte would both have been selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. Their decision to return to Georgia was, and increasingly is, vital to UGA’s College Football Playoff hopes in 2020.

