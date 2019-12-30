BulldogMaven
Top Stories
News
Recruiting
Podcasts

Monty Rice talks Sugar Bowl and Georgia Defense

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice spoke to the media today. The inside linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs has led the team in tackles for two consecutive seasons and is excited to play in the Sugar Bowl. 

Here are the highlights from today's presser: 

Rice was asked about the idea of the No Name defense and whether or not Georgia has any stars: 

"Stars don't matter. Solomon Kindley was a 3-star. J.R. Reed was a 3-star. That don't matter. It ain't about that, it's about how good the player is individually. I could look at you and be like 'you are a five-star reporter', but what do I know I've never been a reporter? All that star stuff don't matter, you still gotta strap up. A person is not good based of how someone else ranks them, and I know that's the world we live in nowadays but at the end of the day you still gotta go out there and play." 

Rice then talked about what the team might look like next season: 

"We will lose some seniors that are good players. Tae, David Marshall, Tyler Clark Mike B, but the defense should be pretty good next year." 

For the second straight season, Monty Rice has led the Georgia Bulldogs in tackles, something that has been done most recently by Rennie Curran and Roquan Smith. We asked Rice how he felt he stacks up with those players: 

"I got a long way to go to meet what they did. I still got a long ways to go, but I guess that's an honor. I'm more into winning than stats, but thank you." 

Rice was asked to compare this team's mindset headed into the Sugar Bowl to that of last year's team: 

"Well, this year I don't think that we could make the argument to be in the playoffs. But, yea I'd have to say that there are a lot more focused people around here that are on this trip. We want to win. We have had 11 or 12 practices so far I think, and we've been working hard. We want to go out there and show our product." 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Fromm Talks NFL Draft, Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm answered questions about whether he'll enter the NFL Draft and Georgia's Sugar Bowl matchup with Baylor.

Georgia Safety, Richard LeCounte Talks NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

Junior Safety, Richard LeCounte spoke to the media today and was asked about his upcoming decision of whether or not to enter the NFL Draft.

Dan Lanning Talks No Name Defense and J.R. Reed prior to Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Dan Lanning spoke to the media today in New Orleans prior to the Sugar Bowl. He talked about the no name defense and what it will be like to play without J.R. Reed

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Set to Play Without Tyler Clark and Brian Herrien

Brooks Austin

The Bulldogs are set to take on the seventh-ranked Baylor Bears in this year's edition of the Sugar Bowl without two seniors, Tyler Calrk and Brian Herrien.

Monty Rice & Charlie Woerner Talk Sugar Bowl, Keeping Focus, and Young Guys

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice and Charlie Woerner spoke to the media today about what it means to play in the Sugar Bowl and keeping their focus on those that are playing.

Georgia Football: Who Will need To Step Up for the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

The Georgia football team is without five starters, and two more key role players. So, who will need to step up in the Sugar Bowl for Kirby Smart's squad?

Sugar Bowl Practice Notes: Intensity and Competition for Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

There's genuine concern about the Georgia Bulldogs having a repeat performance in the Sugar Bowl, but today's practice notes show intensity and competition.

Matt Luke Hire Already Paying Dividends for Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

Just 48 hours after finding out Sam Pittman would be leaving for Arkansas, Kirby Smart hired Matt Luke. The decision is already paying dividends for Georgia.

D'Andre Swift Updates Injury Status Prior to the Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift spoke to the media today prior to the Sugar Bowl and he updated the injury status of his left shoulder and talked his decision to try and play.

Georgia Offensive Coordinator, James Coley Sugar Bowl Press Conference

Brooks Austin

Georgia's offensive coordinator James Coley had his press conference prior to the Sugar Bowl today, and he talked about the season, Jake Fromm and more.