Monty Rice talks Sugar Bowl and Georgia Defense

Monty Rice spoke to the media today. The inside linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs has led the team in tackles for two consecutive seasons and is excited to play in the Sugar Bowl.

Here are the highlights from today's presser:

Rice was asked about the idea of the No Name defense and whether or not Georgia has any stars:

"Stars don't matter. Solomon Kindley was a 3-star. J.R. Reed was a 3-star. That don't matter. It ain't about that, it's about how good the player is individually. I could look at you and be like 'you are a five-star reporter', but what do I know I've never been a reporter? All that star stuff don't matter, you still gotta strap up. A person is not good based of how someone else ranks them, and I know that's the world we live in nowadays but at the end of the day you still gotta go out there and play."

Rice then talked about what the team might look like next season:

"We will lose some seniors that are good players. Tae, David Marshall, Tyler Clark Mike B, but the defense should be pretty good next year."

For the second straight season, Monty Rice has led the Georgia Bulldogs in tackles, something that has been done most recently by Rennie Curran and Roquan Smith. We asked Rice how he felt he stacks up with those players:

"I got a long way to go to meet what they did. I still got a long ways to go, but I guess that's an honor. I'm more into winning than stats, but thank you."

Rice was asked to compare this team's mindset headed into the Sugar Bowl to that of last year's team:

"Well, this year I don't think that we could make the argument to be in the playoffs. But, yea I'd have to say that there are a lot more focused people around here that are on this trip. We want to win. We have had 11 or 12 practices so far I think, and we've been working hard. We want to go out there and show our product."

