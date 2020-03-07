Most Likely Landing Spots For Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm did what most expected in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. Fromm more than acquitted himself during the interview session with the media, displaying poise and grace. He ran right around a 5.0 40-yard dash time and struggled some throwing the ball down the field. Overall, the former Bulldog signal-caller did not help or harm his draft status.

Fromm is projected by almost every mock draft available as a third-round selection. The question is, what team will fall in love with Fromm's total body of work at Georgia and his intangibles during the interview and private workout process.

A lot of Fromm's suitors will not fully emerge until NFL free agency is well underway. There are a few organizations that are trying to convince a high profile quarterback to return to their team. At the same time, some teams that have struggled to find the right quarterback for years are going to be working hard to land a stabilizing force and proven commodity.

Regardless, the quarterback carousel is about to be set in motion. Today we attempt to read the tea leaves and share what organizations are most likely to be a fit for Jake Fromm.

Indianapolis Colts

Frank Reich is one of the more cerebral and innovative play-callers in the National Football League. Reich was dealt an unusual hand last year with Andrew Luck retiring in the preseason. Jacoby Brissett was forced into action and lead the Colts to the 30th ranked passing attack in the league.

One reason I believe Fromm would fit well in Indianapolis is that I do not believe the Colts will spend a lot of early draft capital or free agency dollars on the quarterback position. Despite a subpar 2019, Brissett did sign a 2 year, $30 million contract just before last season with $20 million guaranteed. That, plus the fact that Frank Reich is a very loyal coach, is likely to buy Brissett sometime to gets things figured out.

Also, the Colts were banged up tremendously at tight end, receiver, and in the trenches on both sides of the ball last season. I would expect the Colts to take offensive and defensive linemen in the draft and sign a reliable receiver in free agency.

Indy will do something to fortify the position behind Brissett. If they go out and get Teddy Bridgewater during free agency, then we'll know they've passed on the prospect of Fromm. However, if the Colts stay put at QB during the free agency period leading up to the draft, I would not be shocked to see them spend a 3rd or 4th round pick on Fromm.

Dallas Cowboys

I personally think that Jake Fromm would be a great fit under Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore. McCarthy should be looking to bolster the quarterback depth behind Dak Prescott. Now, yes, Dak is a free agent, but it would be shocking if Jerry Jones does not come off of his wallet and pay Prescott a handsome price. Should Dak return, it still does not fix the situation behind him.

Cooper Rush and Mike White are not exactly household names and the poise and presence that Fromm carries himself with would be a welcome addition to what can be a drama-filled lockerroom in Dallas at times.

Schematically it also makes sense. Mike McCarthy is a West Coast guy. The West Coast offense is predicated on controlling the ball, establishing the run, being deadly in the short to intermediate passing game, and taking advantage of the defense on play-action.

The Cowboys offensive line and Ezekiel Elliot comprise one of the best running attacks in the NFL and there are plenty of weapons on the outside to help a quarterback out. I think Fromm would excel in this type of offense and would be a step up from the other quarterbacks on the Dallas roster that are currently behind Dak Prescott.

Tennessee Titans

We'll keep this one brief because it's pretty obvious and very similar to the situation in Dallas.

Style-wise, Jake Fromm makes all the sense in the world for the Titans. They are a ground and pound, control the ball, manipulate the defense at the line of scrimmage type team. Oh, and they also don't really have a quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill caught fire last year when he ultimately took over for Marcus Mariota. However, the type of play he displayed on Tennessee's run to the AFC Championship is anything but guaranteed. Needless to say, Marcus Mariota's tenure in Nashville is also done.

I believe Mike Vrabel will make signing Derrick Henry a priority to keep continuity in the offensive style. Vrabel will be a speaker at Georgia's Coaching Clinic in late March. That time in Athens could provide him with an opportunity to do some up close and personal evaluation on Fromm.

Also, I don't see Tom Brady or Dak Prescott moving to Nashville.

New England Patriots

For the first time in nearly two decades, the New England Patriots could be without Tom Brady. Brady's situation with the Patriots has been well documented, but regardless of the outcome, Fromm could be in play here.

Bill Belichick loves drafting Georgia Bulldogs. Perhaps the greatest coach of all-time, Belichick is on record complementing Georgia as being "excellent" at producing NFL ready players. Also, one would have to think the intellect of Jake Fromm is something that the Patriot's Head Coach would be drawn too.

Despite some physical limitations to his game, there is no doubting Jake Fromm's ability to put his team in good situations pre-snap. Also, Tom Brady has made an incredible living outsmarting opponents, being lethal at replacing blitzes with short, efficient completions, and executing under pressure.

If Brady comes back to New England, I could easily see Fromm being someone that Belichick would want to bring on as an understudy to the GOAT. If not, Fromm would be a good quarterback to bring in to compete with Jarrett Stidham and likely another veteran quarterback that would have been signed in free agency.

Atlanta Falcons

Plain and simple, Jake Fromm has played some of his best football in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Small hands don't matter much when it's dry and 70 degrees.

Matt Ryan can't play forever and this would be a brilliant marketing move by the Falcons to bring on a true "Georgia Boy". I'd venture to say there wouldn't be any backup quarterback with better jersey sales if this were to come to fruition.

