Georgia, as has become the norm under Kirby Smart, is loaded with talent this year, but the defense just might the best it has been in quite some time. There are a lot of players that could be picked to be the headlining player on defense but according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough, there is one player that is the most unexpected star of the bunch. Richard LeCounte.

It was surprising to many to see LeCounte announce that he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season. Over the last three seasons, LeCounte has put up quite the resume as a college defensive back that like would have landed him on an NFL roster had he decided to declare after his junior season. But to quote the senior defensive player himself "We ain't done yet."

"While it's not sexy to talk about consistency and experience, LeCounte brings both of those things to a defense that needs it," said Scarborough. In all three years at Georgia, LeCounte has made an appearance in at least ten games and since his freshman season, he has started in all 14 games of the season.

Last season, LeCounte stacked up 35 solo tackles, forced two fumbles, and four interceptions as a junior including the two interceptions he had in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Following the season, LeCounte was also awarded as Co-Defensive Most Improved Player at the team's end of the season award gala ceremony. Having a player like LeCounte returning on defense is huge for the Bulldog defense.

Scarborough then went on to say "If (LeCounte) can be the shepherd for that young, talented group in the way he's capable of, he could become one of the most indispensable players in the SEC." After losing star senior safety, JR Reed, it will be very important for another player to take over that leadership role and LeCounte will be a perfect fit for that role.

Georgia is returning a very talented secondary this year with players like Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes Jr, Tyrique Stevenson, and Divaad Wilson. Along with all of those names though, don't forget Richard LeCounte who is staring down his senior season and expected to have a major impact on the Georgia defense.

