SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

MVPs From Georgia's Dominant Win Over South Carolina

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia football had no trouble Saturday night at South Carolina. 

The Bulldogs improved to 6-2 in 2020 with a 45-16 win over the Gamecocks. Here are the MVP's from Georgia's blowout victory.

Everyone involved in the running game

How could we choose just one or two players when Georgia made running the ball look so easy? Of course the Bulldogs were aided by South Carolina rarely loading the box, but the offense still had to execute. Georgia executed alright, to the tune of 332 yards, four touchdowns and a team average of 7.2 yards per carry.

The offensive line guaranteed the running backs at least four yards each play. The front seven kept South Carolina out of the backfield and quickly reached the second level. Their effort allowed James Cook to rush for 104 yards on just six carries, and allowed Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards to each rush for over 77 yards.  

USATSI_15245894

Jalen Carter, nose guard

Jalen Carter had his coming out party Saturday night. The freshman lived in the backfield all game long. He blew up multiple running plays, had a big tackle for a loss, recorded one quarterback hurry and even partially blocked an extra point attempt.

Carter, a five-star 2020 prospect according to 247Sports Composite, has shown flashes of brilliance all season. Saturday, he showed that he's beginning to live up to his potential, which is great news for Georgia as it looks for the next great nose guard after Jordan Davis.

Lewis Cine, safety

Another defender starting to love up to his potential is safety Lewis Cine. While Georgia's defense is still missing leading safety Richard LeCounte, Cine showed Saturday night that he can and will be Georgia's next great safety.

Cine covered the whole field in Columbia, leading the team with 12 tackles, all solo tackles. He cleaned up a lot of the messes created by poor tackling and coverage in the second level. As the last line of Georgia's defense, Cine was integral in holding South Carolina to just 16 points.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Finds Balance, Fear of Daniels Opens Up Run Game

With offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a quarterback that creates fear from a defense and a solid running game, Georgia has found its balance.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

The Good, Bad and Ugly From Georgia's Season-Opening Win Over Florida A&M

Georgia basketball's win over Florida A&M featured many reasons to be excited about the 2020 Bulldogs, but also highlighted areas of concern.

Kyle Funderburk

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Blowout Win over South Carolina

Georgia went up to Columbia, South Carolina and put the beat down on the South Carolina Gamecocks. We bring you the good, bad and ugly.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Moves Up In Latest AP Top 25

Following their dominant win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Georgia Bulldogs have moved up in the latest AP Poll.

Evan Crowell

Georgia QBs Play Sparingly in Blowouts: Why?

Georgia handled business Saturday night against South Carolina, but there's a question about their usage, or lack thereof, of the team's young quarterbacks.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Report: D'Wan Mathis Has Left the Team

Georgia redshirt freshman QB D'Wan Mathis is no longer with the Georgia Football team.

Brooks Austin

by

Frown40

Grading Georgia's Blowout Win Over South Carolina

Georgia football dominated a depleted South Carolina team 45-16 in Columbia. The Bulldogs rushed for over 300 yards and recorded numerous sacks.

Kyle Funderburk

LIVE Updates - Georgia vs South Carolina

Tune in live as we update Saturday night's contest between the (5-2) Georgia Bulldogs and the (2-6) South Carolina Gamecocks.

Brooks Austin

JT Daniels Poised to Light it Up Again

South Carolina's defense is 11th in the conference in pass defense, and with JT Daniels fresh off a career day, he is poised to light it up again.

Brooks Austin

by

kobewharton5

Projected Starting Lineups for Georgia

Kirby Smart could be planning to give some younger guys a chance to play meaningful game snaps in today's contest agianst South Carolina.

Jeremiah Stoddard