Georgia football had no trouble Saturday night at South Carolina.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-2 in 2020 with a 45-16 win over the Gamecocks. Here are the MVP's from Georgia's blowout victory.

Everyone involved in the running game

How could we choose just one or two players when Georgia made running the ball look so easy? Of course the Bulldogs were aided by South Carolina rarely loading the box, but the offense still had to execute. Georgia executed alright, to the tune of 332 yards, four touchdowns and a team average of 7.2 yards per carry.

The offensive line guaranteed the running backs at least four yards each play. The front seven kept South Carolina out of the backfield and quickly reached the second level. Their effort allowed James Cook to rush for 104 yards on just six carries, and allowed Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards to each rush for over 77 yards.

Jalen Carter, nose guard

Jalen Carter had his coming out party Saturday night. The freshman lived in the backfield all game long. He blew up multiple running plays, had a big tackle for a loss, recorded one quarterback hurry and even partially blocked an extra point attempt.

Carter, a five-star 2020 prospect according to 247Sports Composite, has shown flashes of brilliance all season. Saturday, he showed that he's beginning to live up to his potential, which is great news for Georgia as it looks for the next great nose guard after Jordan Davis.

Lewis Cine, safety

Another defender starting to love up to his potential is safety Lewis Cine. While Georgia's defense is still missing leading safety Richard LeCounte, Cine showed Saturday night that he can and will be Georgia's next great safety.

Cine covered the whole field in Columbia, leading the team with 12 tackles, all solo tackles. He cleaned up a lot of the messes created by poor tackling and coverage in the second level. As the last line of Georgia's defense, Cine was integral in holding South Carolina to just 16 points.