SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

MVPs from Georgia's Win Over Mississippi State

Kyle Funderburk

The lack of production from the running game notwithstanding Saturday night against Mississippi State, this was the performance everyone has been was waiting for. 

Georgia football had an outstanding game on offense, completing 28 passes for 401 yards and four scores. The great performance led to a 31-24 victory. These three players were responsible for the vast majority of Georgia's yards on offense:

JT Daniels, Quarterback

What more can be said about Daniels' debut? Aside from taking a pair of sacks and nearly throwing one interception, he played a near-perfect game. The USC transfer passed for 401 yards, becoming the first Bulldogs quarterback to reach 400 yards since Aaron Murray in 2013.

Daniels needed a few plays to settle down and catch up to the game's speed. Once he did that, there was nothing Mississippi State could do to stop him. Daniels completed deep bombs, highly accurate intermediate throws, short check-downs and everything in between.

The receiving corps certainly enjoyed having Daniels behind center. Jermaine Burton had a career night and George Pickens had his best game of the season (more on them later). Kearis Jackson had another solid game and Demetris Robertson also had a stellar night. 

Daniels shined significantly on third down, completing 10-of-11 passes, converting eight third downs and throwing for three touchdowns. 

Each of those touchdowns were impressive in different ways. On the first, he rolled to his right and hit Pickens in the perfect spot. On his second third-down score, he lifted the ball high over the heads of every defender to find Burton wide open in the back of the end zone. Then on the final score, he wasted no time slinging a deep bomb to Jackson, who beat the defense.

USATSI_15222207

Jermaine Burton, Wide Receiver

All summer long we hyped Burton as the next big thing. Through the first six games, Burton showed flashes of brilliance. He entered Saturday's game with 14 touches for 180 yards and one touchdown. 

Burton blew those numbers away Saturday, catching eight passes for 197 yards. The true freshman thrived against Mississippi State's defense, finding himself open time and time again. 

His game started well with two receptions for 20 yards in Georgia's first two possessions, but his night took off with a physical 49-yard catch on Georgia's third drive that set up a field goal. 

On the next drive, he got wide open on the sideline and secured a catch inbounds before a defender could push him out. A few plays later, he had his first touchdown of the night. The cherry on top was his 48-yard touchdown early in the second half where he used a subtle stop-and-go move to beat the cornerback.

George Pickens, Wide Receiver

Pickens made his return and reminded everybody why he is one of the best receivers in the nation. The sophomore caught eight passes for 87 yards and scored Georgia's first touchdown of the game. 

Because of the extra attention defenses typically show him, Pickens never found himself as wide open as Burton, but Pickens doesn't need to be wide open as evident by all of his sideline catches. Just put the ball in a spot where only Pickens can reach it and he'll do the rest. That's what Daniels did all night.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eye-Opening Debut from Daniels Aided by Monken

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels made his first career start for the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken helped him out.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

Now, THAT is a Debut from JT Daniels

Well, if there was ever a way to debut for the University of Georgia, quarterback JT Daniels just did it.

Brooks Austin

by

Evan Crowell

OFFICIAL: It's a Black Out Folks

It's official, the University of Georgia football team is set to wear the Black jerseys for the first time in 2020.

Brooks Austin

LIVE Updates - Mississippi State vs Georgia

As the Georgia Bulldogs return home for the first time since October 10, they are met by the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Stay up to date with our LIVE blog.

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Score Predictions

As Mississippi State comes to town to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, we bring your our collective thoughts and score predictions on the football game.

Brooks Austin

by

Kyle Funderburk

Strange History and Mysterious Origins of Georgia's Black Jerseys

Rumor has it that Georgia football will wear black jerseys Saturday against Mississippi State. New black jerseys were unveiled before the season began.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Best of Georgia Football Legend Jake Scott

Georgia football legend Jake Scott passed away Thursday at the age of 75. Scott was a remarkable person both on and off the field.

Kyle Funderburk

by

WRK

Success Starts With Getting Daniels Comfortable

If Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is to have a good debut start for the Bulldogs, they are going to need to get him comfortable.

Evan Crowell

Who Might be Next Georgia Commit?

With the commitment of linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. Wednesday, Georgia is up to 19 commits. Who might be next?

Evan Crowell

by

macdawg

Baseball Players Electrify as Quarterbacks

Recent history shows that electrifying quarterbacks got their start on the baseball field. We talk to the next generation to see how it developed their games.

Jeremiah Stoddard