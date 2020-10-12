SI.com
MVP's from Georgia's win over Tennessee

Kyle Funderburk

The 50th all-time meeting between Georgia football and Tennessee belongs to the Bulldogs.

Georgia defeated Tennessee 44-21, overcoming a 21-17 halftime deficit and dominating the second half in all phases. Here are four players who played their best when the Bulldogs needed them to.

Monty Rice - Linebacker

During the broadcast, Gary Danielson called Monty Rice his favorite player in college football. There are probably several Bulldog fans who have Rice as their favorite as well. Performances like Saturday show why Rice is such a beloved football player.

The defense revolves around Rice for a reason. The linebacker made plays everywhere Saturday. He led the team with eight tackles, two resulting in negative yardage with one being a sack. What a sack it was. Rice's strip-sack of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano effectively ended the game. Rice picked up the fumble to score his first touchdown as a Bulldog.

Stetson Bennett IV - Quarterback

Stetson Bennett wasn't flashy Saturday. He didn't put up huge numbers, he made a few questionable passes, and his failed quarterback sneak left the defense in a bad spot. But when Georgia needed the "Mailman" to deliver, Bennett stepped up.

Bennett started the game by completing five of his first seven passes with two other passes resulting in pass interference penalties against the Vols. He used his legs on Georgia's second scoring drive, scrambling for a first down on one play, then scoring on a QB draw on the next play.

Georgia tried to overpower Tennessee through the middle portion of the game to no avail, and it harmed the passing game. When the Bulldogs put the game back on the "Mailman's" arm, he delivered once more. Bennett completed seven of the eight passes he tossed on Georgia's two second-half touchdown drives, capping of both with TD passes.

Eric Stokes - Cornerback

Don't throw towards Eric Stokes. Just don't do it. That's something coaches should warn their quarterbacks about all week before playing Georgia. What did Guarantano do Saturday? He wasted five passes by throwing Stokes' way. All five were incomplete, with Stokes breaking up two passes. He also intercepted a wobbly pass Guarantano threw while being tackled.

Kearis Jackson - Wide Receiver

Georgia's leading receiver is becoming a regular of the MVPs column. Kearis Jackson once again led Georgia's receivers on Saturday, catching four passes for 91 yards. One of his catches resulted in his first career touchdown.

Jackson was relatively quiet in the first half, catching just one pass for 17 yards, though he did draw a pass interference penalty in the half. He provided a much-needed spark in the second half with a 20-yard catch to convert on third-and-10. His touchdown grab came a few plays later. On Georgia's next drive, Jackson made a 33-yard over-the-shoulder catch to move to the seven-yard-line.

