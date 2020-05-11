There's no telling when the NBA Draft will happen. The league has not decided on whether the season will continue or not, nor have they decided if the league would resume in the regular season or playoff mode.

If the regular season portion of the NBA season is to end how it left off back in March, here would be what the NBA Draft Lottery odds would look like:

Golden State Warriors- 14%

Cleveland Cavaliers- 14%

Minnesota Timberwolves- 14%

Atlanta Hawks- 12.5%

Detroit Pistons- 10.5%

These are the organizations with the best chance to land the No. 1 overall selection, which most likely will lead to the rights of Anthony Edwards. But, how would Edwards fit in with each of these organizations?

Golden State Warriors

It's ironic that the team with the most talented guard duo in the league has the best chance to land Edwards. That has lead many to think that the Warriors may trade out of the No. 1 spot, or go with another option, like James Wiseman.

However, the Warriors have expressed a lot of interest in adding Edwards to the team. The Warriors had success in running a "small ball" look, and could further embrace that by adding another elite guard to the mix.

While Edwards would have to split touches with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, being around their veteran presence could lead to a long and successful career for him.

Edwards' contact finishing ability would add something to the Warriors' backcourt that they don't get a lot of from Thompson and Curry.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are another team that already has a talented backcourt heading into the 2020 NBA Draft, having taken Collin Sexton and Darius Garland in the two previous drafts. The difference between the Cavaliers and the Warriors is that the Cavaliers have an unproven backcourt.

By no means have the Cavaliers determined that Sexton and Garland will be the team's long term backcourt, simply because they haven't played long enough.

The Cavaliers could do one of two things if they were to bring in Edwards:

1. Take the small ball approach and incorporate all three guards into the lineup.

2. Add Edwards to the mix, and move Sexton or Garland out.

There's no doubt that Edwards will be a cornerstone piece for whatever franchise he goes to. If he falls to the Cavaliers, general manager Koby Altman will likely spend the first half of the season trying to find which guard complements Edwards the best. Then, trade the other guard off for other assets.

The Cavaliers have been in rebuild mode since the loss of LeBron James. Making Edwards the franchise player could jump-start their push to become a winning organization again.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team on the rise since their addition of point guard, D'Angelo Russell. The organization also has a franchise piece in Karl Anthony-Towns, but they need a third star to be able to take that next step. That's where Anthony Edwards comes into play.

The Timberwolves already have a couple of two-guard options in Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie. However, neither of these players has the ceiling that Edwards has.

If Edwards were to fall here, it'd be likely that head coach Ryan Saunders moves Culver to be an undersized forward and play Edwards at the shooting guard spot. Edwards can complement the slashing role of Russell while improving the team's shooting.

Atlanta Hawks

A lot of Bulldogs fans would be excited to have Edwards playing just above an hour away from Stegeman Coliseum, and his hometown personality alone may be enough to make him a fit with the Hawks.

The Hawks have one of the youngest cores in the NBA between Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Deandre Hunter, Cam Reddish, and John Collins. Yet within that young core is a dire need for ball handling help.

Trae Young could get his wish if the Hawks were to add Anthony Edwards. Edwards' ability to work with the ball in his hands would help free up more open looks for Young while creating shots for himself.

Edwards 6'5 225-pound frame would also add the much-needed size to complement Young, who stands at 6'1. This is a dream scenario for the Hawks, but Atlanta would likely have to trade up to get Edwards at this point.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons might be the most in need of Edwards' talent out of any organization on this list.

Detroit has acquired a few stars like Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, but neither of those options looks to be long term. They also have young pieces like Luke Kennard, Sekou Doumboya, and Bruce Brown, but those all look to be role players at best. The Pistons need to find a franchise player, and that likely will have to come through the draft.

Given Edwards' ball-handling ability, he can the primary ball handler if need be for the Pistons. The Pistons can bring Edwards in to lead the backcourt, and play a similar role as he did at Georgia.

General manager, Ed Stefanski knows he'll have to endure the rebuild for a few more seasons. But adding Edwards' playmaking and leadership skills to the organization can give them the star player they need to lay the foundation.

