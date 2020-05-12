NBA Draft: Analyzing potential landing spots for Rayshaun Hammonds

In years past, it's been a rare occurrence for former Bulldogs to be selected in the NBA Draft. Tom Crean is changing that.

After having Nicolas Claxton drafted 31st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, there's a chance that two former Bulldogs could be picked in the 2020 NBA Draft. It's looking likely that Anthony Edwards will go 1st overall, but it's up in the air as to where Rayshaun Hammonds will end up. But because of Hammonds' draft status uncertainty, there's a good chance he ends up in a spot where he's needed.

Here are a few organizations that could use Hammonds:

Phoenix Suns

It seems as if the Suns have been rebuilding forever now. However, the Suns have a rising star in guard, Devin Booker as well as former No. 1 overall pick, Deandre Ayton. Within that young core is a need for more role players, especially at the power forward position.

The Suns only have two power forwards listed on the active roster. Cheick Diallo is now in his 4th NBA season, as well as Dario Saric who's in his 6th season. These options are likely just short term role players, which means the Suns may be open to finding more options in the post whether it be starting potential or depth.

Hammonds may not be an automatic plug-and-play guy, but he's worth taking a chance on. With the Suns not having any reliable options at power forward, they may be a suitor that gives him minutes to develop into a solid role player in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will likely be back in the championship conversation next season. But, they will need to bolster their depth in the post. The Warriors have Draymond Green, whose tenure with the team is up in the air, as well as a rising star in Eric Paschall.

With the Warriors proving they can compete with a small ball lineup, why not add a versatile forward like Rayshaun Hammonds? And considering the post is a position of need for the Warriors, they may be willing to develop Hammonds.

Hammonds could provide a decent frame to rebound and defend off the bench at 6'9 235 pounds, as well as provide a solid outside shot.

NBADraft.net currently has Hammonds falling to the Warriors at 52nd overall.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are starting to show signs of returning to prominence after going through somewhat of a rebuild after losing Kawhi Leonard. The team has two veteran forwards in Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge, who will both mentor whoever the Spurs power forward of the future is.

The Spurs have will have one second-round selection, and it would certainly make sense for them to invest in a guy like Rayshaun Hammonds.

Hammonds fits the Spurs, who are notorious for having big men capable of shooting from outside. Tim Duncan used an outside shot from time to time, and LaMarcus Aldridge is still tearing defenses apart with his baseline jumper. Hammonds catch-and-shoot ability would come in handy for the Spurs.

The Spurs may decide to bring Hammonds in to learn behind Aldridge and Gay, and then utilize him as a role player for seasons to come.

Atlanta Hawks

As is the case with Anthony Edwards, it'd be a dreamlike scenario for Hammonds to have the chance to play for the hometown Hawks. Realistically thinking, this fit makes a lot of sense.

The Hawks are still in the rebuild phase, and they have found a gem at the forward position in John Collins. As for depth, that is very much a need. The Hawks traded away Jabari Parker, and the team will lose Vince Carter to retirement at the conclusion of this season.

The Hawks need to bring in a power forward who can play off the bench in a role that was similar to Parker's. Given Hammonds' outside shot and rebounding abilities, he could certainly fit the bill for that role for the Hawks' future.

Atlanta has one second-round selection.

