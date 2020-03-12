NCAA Cancels All Remaining Spring and Winter Championship due to COVID-19

The pandemic outspread of COVID-19 coronavirus has led the NCAA to cancel the remainder of the championship events for all winter and spring sports.

In a statement released on the NCAA's twitter account:

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division 1 men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

Obviously, the need to protect the safety of others is of utmost importance. Though I can't help but think about the senior pole vaulter who had their last shot at a podium, or the baseball player in need of one final show out season in order of becoming an MLB draft pick.

Georgia's baseball team currently ranks second in the country with no title at the end of the run and left like the rest of us... in limbo waiting around for the next news or piece of information roll across our screen.

As for the big sport, football? There are several programs across the country that have already canceled spring practice, but Georgia is not one of them at this moment in time. Though, the return of students to campus from spring break has been pushed back two weeks.

