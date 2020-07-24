DawgsDaily
Report: NCAA Advises Schools Confirmed Cases Won't Test Again for 3 Months

Brooks Austin

Positive tests are something that have turned up less and less in the college football community over the last week or so, and perhaps it's because there's been less reporting of positive cases, or perhaps it's because they've actually had fewer positive tests — I personally prefer to believe the latter. 

Though, according to Brett McMurphy of the Stadium Network, sources have told Stadium that the NCAA advises schools that after a student-athlete has a confirmed positive COVID test, they won't have to test again for the next 3 months unless they show symptoms.

Which begs the question, does this benefit schools and programs like Clemson and LSU that have already reported a rather large amount of positive tests? Are they at some sort of an advantage for already having had their outbreak? 

According to medical experts, the chances of contracting the virus a second time are extremely low, and the building of antibodies to fight the virus the first time is typically what leads to those chances being minuscule. This is where the term "herd immunity" comes into play for programs that have already experienced a breakout.  

This also relieves some of the financial pressure from these programs. If a player has already tested positive, has gone through the quarantine phase, shows no signs of symptoms, and is back at practice, he won't have to be tested on a regular basis like the remainder of the roster which significantly decreases the cost of testing. Especially if we are talking about upwards of twenty football players at Clemson that may have already tested positive, with similar numbers at various other programs. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

Does this mean said player would be cleared after just two weeks without needing a negative test to confirm?

BGilmer18
BGilmer18

When will all of it make sense? Just mind boggling how things change and how different views are on all of this from person to person and day to day

