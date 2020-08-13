DawgsDaily
NCAA President Mark Emmert Says No Fall NCAA Championships, Except for CFP

Brooks Austin

NCAA President Mark Emmert has said that there cannot be NCAA championships in the fall because more than half of the FBS teams are not playing, including the Big Ten and Pac-12. 

"We cannot, now at this point, have fall NCAA championships because we don't have enough schools participating. The NCAA board of governors has decided that if you do not have at least half of the schools participating you cannot have a legitimate championship. So, we can't in any Division 1 NCAA championship sport have a champion in the fall, which is everything except FBS football in the fall." 

Though according to sources, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde are reporting that the Power 5 conferences are looking into establishing their own championships for fall sports. 

The caveat there is vital for the College Football Playoff. The FBS Championship is separate from the NCAA fall championships. the College Football Playoff committee announced Thursday that it would still be moving forward with the CFP process even with the Big Ten and Pac-12 out of the picture. 

"We don't know right now what the season will bring, but as a committee, we are ready to use the protocol and the expertise of the 13 people who have been charged with selecting the teams. The committee's task is to rank the teams based on what happens on the field. This week gave us a great chance to catch up with the familiar faces and welcome our three new members to the process. If the board and management committee say we are having a CFP, we will be ready." - Gary Barta, Athletics Director at the University of Iowa who is beginning his first year as committee chair

The College Football Playoff is something that the industry of college football simply cannot afford to lose, even if it's a compromised product. During the 2018-2019 season the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, Peach, and Cotton bowls, plus the national championship game, paid out a combined $549 million to conferences and schools. So, the world of football treads on, even without the rest of the fall championships. 

