BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

NCAA Puts Policy in Place for March Madness due to Coronavirus, COVID-19

Blayne Gilmer

The COVID-19 Virus has reached pandemic levels according to the World Health Organization. Economic impacts are being felt as the Dow Jones Industrial dropped over 1400 points and 5.8 percent today. Many factories around the world are shut down and not able to ship certain products. Now, the Coronavirus is impacting the sports world.

At first, it was NBA teams floating the idea of playing games without fans. This was especially the case in hot zones such as San Francisco, which is the area the Golden State Warriors play in. Now, the first major announcement has been made. March Madness, one of the largest fan drawing and revenue-generating events of the year for the NCAA will be played without fans.

President Mark Emmert released the following statement earlier today:

"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed." - Mark Emmert President of the NCAA

This is an unprecedented move, but at this point, the NCAA and government officials have determined this is the best course of action to help mitigate the pandemic in the United States.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Basketball: SEC Tournament up Next, Path to NIT is clear

Georgia begins SEC Tournament play on Today at 7 PM against Ole Miss. We preview at what's set for the SEC tournament and look ahead at the NIT.

Brent Wilson

David Pollack Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Georgia football great, David Pollack has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He was surprised today on ESPN with the announcement.

Brooks Austin

Jordan Hancock Commits To Clemson

In-state 2021 cornerback talent, and Georgia target, Jordan Hancock has committed to play his college football at Clemson over the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Jamie Newman Ranked Third Among Returning QBs

Jamie Newman transferred to Georgia this offseason after spending three years at Wake Forrest. He's was recently ranked third among returning QBs by ESPN.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Georgia Football: Players vs Coaches In Dodgeball

The University of Georgia football team is off for spring break, but before the players left, they took on the coaches in a friendly game of dodgeball.

Brooks Austin

Anthony Edwards Named SEC Freshman of the Year

After a fantastic Freshman year at Georgia, Anthony Edwards has continued to rack of the post season awards. Today, he was announced as the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Jordan Jackson

Thomas Fidone Is Growing Close to Todd Hartley and Georgia

TE, Thomas Fidone is one of the top tight ends in the 2021 class. Todd Hartley and the Georgia Bulldogs are building strong inroads with the 4-Star.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: Will Kirby Smart Go Back To Dominating In-State Recruiting?

Georgia signed just seven in-state recruits in the 2020 cylce. But with a loaded 2021 group of in-state prospects, will Kirby Smart go back to dominating in-state recruiting?

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: The Quiet Confidence of Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon is a motivated young man. Georgia and others see that and his talent and covet a commitment from the 5-star linebacker.

Blayne Gilmer

by

macdawg

Andrew Thomas Grades Out Higher Than Mock Drafts Indicate

Andrew Thomas was elite for Georgia. Pro Football Focus has him grading out in elite fashion, despite some mock drafts predicting he'll fall behind other tackles.

Blayne Gilmer