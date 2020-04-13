BulldogMaven
New York Giants Prefer Georgia Football's Andrew Thomas in NFL Draft

BGilmer18

Before Andrew Thomas's junior year at Georgia had even begun, the Lithonia, Georgia native had cemented himself as a first-round NFL Draft talent. His play in what would ultimately be his last season in between the hedges would only bolster his already high draft value.

For a while, after the end of the college football season, a few names jumped up above Thomas. Who knows why, but its speculated by some that Tristian Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, and Jedrick Wills would go drafted ahead of Thomas. However, it is undeniable that Thomas was the most consistent pass protector of any of the marquee tackles in this class, having not allowed more than two quarterback pressures in a game since 2017 according to Pro Football Focus, and has dominated at the highest level of competition since game one as a true freshman.

The New York Giants have reportedly made it known that Thomas is their preferred tackle in this class and they have the fourth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants have had losing seasons six of the last seven seasons and took former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall last year to be the heir apparent to Eli Manning. Jones took over for Manning during the season and now providing a franchise left tackle the likes of Andrew Thomas would make a lot of sense when it comes to protecting their investment in their young quarterback.

The Draft Network's Jordan Reid has reported the former Georgia Bulldog has a meeting scheduled with the Giants in the near future. The NFL Draft is set to take place in a virtual capacity from April 23rd to the 25th and Andrew Thomas, along with former Dawgs D'Andre Swift and Jake Fromm, will be one of the 58 prospects participating in the broadcast.

The Giants have been linked to Clemson's Isaiah Simmons as well, but if they do draft a tackle, it seems that it's going to be Georgia's, Andrew Thomas. 

Comments (1)
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

I've said from the begginning that he's OT No. 1. Do I wish it was someone other than Dave Gettleman agreeing with me? Haha probably, but at least someone's getting it.

