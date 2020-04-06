BulldogMaven
NFL All-Decade Team: Georgia Football Alumnus, Geno Atkins Makes List

Garrett Shearman

Monday, the National Football League released its choices for the league’s all-decade team. The Pro Football Hall of Fame provided a 48-member selection panel to select 52 players and two head coaches as the best at their positions from 2010 to 2019.

Georgia had only one inclusion on the list, defensive tackle Geno Atkins. Atkins, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and two-time All-Pro selection has started each of his 134 NFL games in a Bengals uniform since being drafted by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.

Georgia isn’t alone with only one representative on the all-decade squad; only nine schools have multiple alumni featured. Cal leads the way with five, Pitt produced four, Miami has three featured players, while Central Michigan, Louisiana State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin developed two apiece.

Georgia’s main rivals produced a total of two players listed. Georgia Tech and Florida each have one all-decade alum. Auburn and Alabama have zero. 

The full list, as per NFL.com:

OFFENSE:

  • QB Tom Brady (Michigan)
  • QB Aaron Rodgers (Cal)
  • RB Frank Gore (Miami)
  • RB Marshawn Lynch (Cal)
  • RB LeSean McCoy (Pitt)
  • RB Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma)
  • WR Antonio Brown (Central Michigan)
  • WR Larry Fitzgerald (Pitt)
  • WR Calvin Johnson (Georgia Tech)
  • WR Julio Jones (Alabama)
  • FLEX Darren Sproles (Kansas State)
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (Arizona)
  • TE Travis Kelce (Cincinnati)
  • OT Jason Peters (Arkansas)
  • OT Tyron Smith (Southern California)
  • OT Joe Staley (Central Michigan)
  • OT Joe Thomas (Wisconsin)
  • OG Jahri Evans (Bloomsburg)
  • OG Logan Mankins (Fresno State)
  • OG Zack Martin (Notre Dame)
  • OG Marshal Yanda (Iowa)
  • C Alex Mack (Cal)
  • C Maurkice Pouncey (Florida)

DEFENSE

  • DE Calais Campbell (Miami)
  • DE Cameron Jordan (Cal)
  • DE Julius Peppers (North Carolina)
  • DE J.J. Watt (Wisconsin)
  • DT Geno Atkins (Georgia)
  • DT Fletcher Cox (Mississippi State)
  • DT Aaron Donald (Pitt)
  • DT Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska)
  • LB Chandler Jones (Syracuse)
  • LB Luke Kuechly (Boston College)
  • LB Khalil Mack (Buffalo)
  • LB Von Miller (Texas A&M)
  • LB Bobby Wagner (Utah State)
  • LB Patrick Willis (Mississippi)
  • CB Patrick Peterson (LSU)
  • CB Darrelle Revis (Pitt)
  • CB Richard Sherman (Stanford)
  • S Eric Berry (Tennessee)
  • S Earl Thomas (Texas)
  • S Eric Weddle (Utah)
  • DB Chris Harris Jr. (Kansas)
  • DB Tyrann Mathieu (LSU)

SPECIALISTS

  • P Johnny Hekker (Oregon State)
  • P Shane Lechler (Texas A&M)
  • K Stephen Gostkowski (Memphis)
  • K Justin Tucker (Texas)
  • PR Tyreek Hill (West Alabama)
  • PR Darren Sproles (Kansas State)
  • KR Devin Hester (Miami)
  • KR Cordarrelle Patterson (Tennessee)

COACHES

  • Bill Belichick
  • Pete Carroll

