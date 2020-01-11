Another NFL Draft Analyst Sees the NFL Potential of Jake Fromm

Just about everybody remotely involved or interested in college football has expressed their opinion on Jake Fromm's decision to declare early for the National Football League Draft in 2020. The three-year starter for Georgia is respected and loved by a large portion of the Dawg fanbase, and some of those have expressed their wishes that Fromm would have returned out of their best wishes for Georgia in 2020. Still, despite Fromm's great overall body of work, some fans and media types had soured on the Warner Robins native due to lackluster performances in the second half of the 2019 season and wanted to see him move on.

We've clearly stated here at SI's Bulldog Maven that Jake Fromm was a very good, at times great, college quarterback. It cannot be overstated what he did for the Georgia program during his three years in Athens. We also believe there was a whole lot more going on with the sub-par performance of Georgia's offense in 2019 other than Fromm. Regardless of what we and, or the masses think, it really only matters what about 96 men on this planet think.

That is the number of NFL Owners, General Managers, and Head Coaches. It only takes a select few of these guys to love what they see from Jake's body of work at Georgia and to admire how he handles the draft process, and everything else will be irrelevant.

Not many people have a pulse for what the decision-makers in the NFL are feeling and thinking better than NFL Network Insider Daniel Jeremiah. In a tweet sent out Friday evening, Jeremiah divulged his opinion that Fromm has, "starter ability in the right system." Linked in the tweet is a clip of Fromm throwing an absolute rope from the right hash to the left sideline, 15 yards downfield, to Demetris Robertson. This an NFL throw and one that Fromm made several times, along with others in a similar fashion, during his UGA tenure.

Certainly, Fromm is capable of making NFL throws, and a strong pre-draft process could just land the storied, and now former, Georgia Bulldog as a starter for an NFL team in 2020.