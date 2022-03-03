NFL Combine Schedule for the Former Bulldogs

The NFL Combine is set to go underway on March 3rd and the event is littered with former Bulldogs who are ready to kick off their professional careers, so here is the schedule.

The University of Georgia will be sending 14 players to this year's NFL combine who are ready to kick off their professional careers, so here is the schedule for the upcoming events and which players will be participating on each day.

Thursday, March 3rd: QB, TE, WR 4 pm-11 pm

The events will begin at 4 pm with former wide receiver George Pickens being the lone Bulldog to flash his skills on this day. Pickens will be hoping for a big showing of his skills after missing the majority of his final season at Georgia due to an ACL tear.

Friday, March 4th: OL, RB 4 pm-11 pm

On day two of the combine, there will be a good number of players representing the red and black. James Cook and Zamir White are the two running backs alongside Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer. All four players have some room for growth in regards to their draft stock and the combine will be a great opportunity to do so.

Saturday, March 5th: DL, LB 4 pm-11 pm

Day three will be Bulldog galore at the combine. Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Travon Walker, Channing Tindall, Quay Walker, and Nakobe Dean will all be taking the field on Saturday. Davis, Wyatt, T. Walker, and Dean have all been in the running for potential first-round picks while the rest of the pack will be doing their best to try and secure themselves as day two locks in the draft. Jordan Davis will certainly be a player who will put on an absolute show at the combine.

Sunday, March 6th: K, DB 10:30 am-1:30 pm

This will be the final day for events at the NFL combine where Lewis Cine, Derion Kendrick, and Jake Carmada will be closing things out for the Dawgs. Cine and Kendrick will be going with the aspirations of doing anything they can to help their draft stocks while Carmada shows off his powerful leg as a punter to see if he can possibly prove to any NFL team that he is worth a day three pick.

The Bulldogs are staring down a potential record-breaking display at the NFL draft this year, and it will take some strong performances from the players listed above in order to do so. Any other details about the NFL combine can be found here at NFL.com.