BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

NFL Draft: Georgia Football vs The Nation

Brooks Austin

The University of Georgia has had 335 players drafted since 1938, and 26 of those (7.7%) have come in the last five NFL Drafts alone. From 2016 to 2020, the Georgia football program has placed (7) players in the first round, (8) in rounds two through four, and (6) in rounds five through seven. 

All while going (53-15) over that time span. 

But just how do those numbers stack up with the rest of the nation? Well, we've crunched the numbers for you. 

Screen Shot 2020-04-28 at 4.09.00 PM

As you can see, Georgia ranks seventh among all schools in terms of total draft selections. Though, Alabama has completely run away from the rest of the pack. 

However, Kirby Smart has been at Georgia since the start of the 2016 season. Meaning his first full recruiting class was in 2017, and the final recruiting class he helped shape and mold at Alabama was the 2016 class. 

So, not only have Kirby Smart's Top-Ranked recruiting classes at Georgia not truly reached draft status — though Thomas, Swift, and Jake Fromm were all members of the 2017 class — some of the Alabama draftees are guys that Smart himself delivered to Tuscaloosa. 

Guys like Kenyan Drake, Dalvin Tomlinson, Reuben Foster, OJ Howard, and Marlon Humphrey were all brought in by Kirby Smart. 

These numbers will drastically change over the next few drafts as well. Georgia's defense alone could produce at least six draft picks in next year's NFL Draft. Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes, Monty Rice, Tyson Campbell, Azeez Ojulari, and Malik Herring will likely all have draftable grades in 2021. 

However, the most telling number — and frankly the only one that matters — is the wins and losses. Georgia may rank seventh among that list in total draft picks, but they rank 4th in win percentage over that time period, winning 77.9% of their contests since the 2015 season. And under Smart, that number jumps to 78.6% despite a (8-5) record in 2016. 

Will they catch up to Alabama in terms of draft success any time soon? Perhaps. With the way Smart and his staff have recruited over the last three years, it's certainly a possibility. 

Have there been some misses in terms of recruits? Certainly. But for every Deangelo Gibbs, there is an Eric Stokes on the track record. For every "failed" development there's a prime example of a 3-star recruit turned future draft pick it seems. 

This discussion will certainly be much more entertaining in a few years after we finally see what the results of three consecutive top-ranked classes look like. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 6 — Travon Walker

A positionally versatile football player, Travon Walker is set to have a great sophomore campaign in 2020 for Georgia. He cracks our list at No. 6.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

James Blackstrain, 4 Star Receiver, Discusses His Recruitment By Georgia Football

James Blackstrain is a receiver that is recovering from injury and picking up recruiting momentum. Georgia football is working to grow closer with the 4-Star.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Way too Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft - Three Georgia Football Players in 1st round

With the 2020 NFL Draft having commenced, the NFL Mock Drafting world to set their eyes on the 2021 crop. Three Georgia players make first round.

Brooks Austin

by

ReemH

4 Star Receiver JJ Jones Discusses Todd Monken And Georgia Football

JJ Jones continues to climb up the recruiting rankings. Jones has a good relationship with Georgia football and is intrigued by Todd Monken's background.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Kamar Wilcoxson Commits to Tennessee Volunteers

Kamar Wilcoxson, an Atlanta native who was once committed to the Florida Gators, now has committed to the University of Tennessee

BGilmer18

2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

As the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, tune in for live updates and commentary from our team here at The Bulldog Maven's Live Blog.

Brooks Austin

by

SI Draft Tracker

Moliki Matavao Drops His Top 6, Including Georgia Football

Moliki Matavao, the fourth-ranked tight end in the country and number one player in the state of Nevada, places Georgia Football in his Top 6.

BGilmer18

by

brent.wilson

2020 NFL Draft Review: Georgia Football Edition

The 2020 NFL Draft has come to a close with a record tying 7 former Georgia player selected. We take a look at each's fit and the UDFA signings.

Brooks Austin

Former George Mason guard, Justin Kier commits to Georgia Basketball

Former George Mason guard, Justin Kier has committed to Georgia Basketball

Brent Wilson

Former Georgia Bulldog DL, Tyler Clark signed by the Cincinnati Bengals

Former Georgia Bulldog DL, Tyler Clark has been selected by the _ with the _ pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brent Wilson