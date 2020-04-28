NFL Draft: Georgia Football vs The Nation

The University of Georgia has had 335 players drafted since 1938, and 26 of those (7.7%) have come in the last five NFL Drafts alone. From 2016 to 2020, the Georgia football program has placed (7) players in the first round, (8) in rounds two through four, and (6) in rounds five through seven.

All while going (53-15) over that time span.

But just how do those numbers stack up with the rest of the nation? Well, we've crunched the numbers for you.

As you can see, Georgia ranks seventh among all schools in terms of total draft selections. Though, Alabama has completely run away from the rest of the pack.

However, Kirby Smart has been at Georgia since the start of the 2016 season. Meaning his first full recruiting class was in 2017, and the final recruiting class he helped shape and mold at Alabama was the 2016 class.

So, not only have Kirby Smart's Top-Ranked recruiting classes at Georgia not truly reached draft status — though Thomas, Swift, and Jake Fromm were all members of the 2017 class — some of the Alabama draftees are guys that Smart himself delivered to Tuscaloosa.

Guys like Kenyan Drake, Dalvin Tomlinson, Reuben Foster, OJ Howard, and Marlon Humphrey were all brought in by Kirby Smart.

These numbers will drastically change over the next few drafts as well. Georgia's defense alone could produce at least six draft picks in next year's NFL Draft. Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes, Monty Rice, Tyson Campbell, Azeez Ojulari, and Malik Herring will likely all have draftable grades in 2021.

However, the most telling number — and frankly the only one that matters — is the wins and losses. Georgia may rank seventh among that list in total draft picks, but they rank 4th in win percentage over that time period, winning 77.9% of their contests since the 2015 season. And under Smart, that number jumps to 78.6% despite a (8-5) record in 2016.

Will they catch up to Alabama in terms of draft success any time soon? Perhaps. With the way Smart and his staff have recruited over the last three years, it's certainly a possibility.

Have there been some misses in terms of recruits? Certainly. But for every Deangelo Gibbs, there is an Eric Stokes on the track record. For every "failed" development there's a prime example of a 3-star recruit turned future draft pick it seems.

This discussion will certainly be much more entertaining in a few years after we finally see what the results of three consecutive top-ranked classes look like.

