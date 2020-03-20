BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

NFL Draft: An Inside Look at How Prospects are Dealing with COVID-19

BGilmer18

COVID-19 is impacting the entire country in unprecedented ways. That includes the NFL, team scouts, personnel, and prospective draft picks. Sources have confirmed to the Bulldog Maven that many of these prospects, including some former Georgia Bulldogs, are getting creative with their pre-draft workouts. Sources have asked for specific players to be left unnamed, but mostly this approach is being taken by players that are projected to be 2nd and 3rd-day prospects.

These workouts are being conducted at high school fields with a very small number of athletes to adhere to social distancing guidelines and regulations. The workouts are videoed and sent off to the NFL scouts and team personnel.

Admittedly, this is not the ideal scenario for prospects that are fighting for draft position or that are borderline as to whether or not they’ll be drafted at all. Fortunately, virtual meeting technology such as Skype, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and other services allow for a pretty easy alternative for prospect and team interviews and, or meetings.

One would expect that this upcoming draft would be one of the more conservative in recent memory. With the COVID-19 restrictions, there is less opportunity for NFL higher-ups to conduct private workouts and meet face to face with players, so the brass is more likely to go with their scouting department’s recommendations. You're not likely to see as many teams reaching on players in this draft.

The NFL Draft is still scheduled to take place on April 23-25. The specifics are yet to be determined. The live crowd that was expected to be in attendance in Las Vegas this year has been canceled as the government and health care professionals are doing everything they can to bend the curve on the Coronavirus pandemic.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: George Pickens Ranked Ninth Among Returning WRs

Georgia Pickens is one of the best wide receivers returning to action in college football this fall. ESPN's latest article has the Georgia WR ranked ninth.

Brooks Austin

Anthony Edwards Declares For NBA Draft

Georgia Basketball shooting guard, Anthony Edwards has delcared for the 2020 NBA draft after one season at Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Todd Gurley Signs with Atlanta Falcons

Todd Gurley is returning to the Peach State as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. They signed the former Georgia running back after being released by the Rams.

Brooks Austin

Georgia's close to the season is confidence for the future

Georgia's close to the season gives the Bulldogs a boost of confidence headed into the future, despite the season being cut short.

Brent Wilson

Todd Gurley has been released by the LA Rams

After rumors of potentially being traded, Todd Gurley has been released by the LA Rams and will hit the NFL Free agency market.U

Brooks Austin

by

BGilmer18

Making the Case: The Greatest Georgia QB of All-Time, Jake Fromm

Plain and simple, there is a strong case for Jake Fromm as the greatest of all time when it comes to the quarterback position at Georgia. Today, we make that case.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Target Dakota Mitchell Announces Commitment

Dakota Mitchell, who had Georgia in his top 3, has committed to LSU.

BGilmer18

Amarius Mims Announces Commitment Date and Top Schools

Five star offensive tackle, Amarius Mims has Announced his intended Commitment Date for October 14th along with and Top Schools

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Top Five Targets in the 2021 Recruiting Class

Georgia has just three commits in the 2021 class, with several top targets pushing back their commitment schedules. We look at the top five targets.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: WR Depth Chart Review

The University of Georgia has an onslaught of incoming wide reciever talent this fall. Today, we take a look at what the depth chart could look like this fall.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin