Dawg Eat Dawg: 2020's best NFL match-ups featuring Georgia football alumni

Garrett Shearman

The National Football League released its full 2020 schedule on Thursday, revealing a slew of intriguing meetings between former University of Georgia lettermen. Here are some that stick out:

Gurley vs. Everybody

Former Bulldog standout Todd Gurley agreed to terms with another Georgia football team that wears red and black when he signed a one year contract with the Atlanta Falcons in April.

The third week of the upcoming NFL season will force Gurley to face fellow former Bulldogs Roquan Smith and John Jenkins, the latter of whom spent the 2012 college football season lining up against Gurley in practice. Smith arrived in Athens the season after Gurley declared for the draft, but the two most (arguably) successful young Georgia alumni in today’s NFL will meet for the second time. In November 2019’s meeting between the Bears and Rams, Gurley rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown in a 17-7 win against Smith and Leonard Floyd, who has since taken a roster spot on Gurley’s former team.

Gurley vs. the rookie

In a match-up between Georgia’s oldest, most seasoned NFL tailback and the youngest, the week seven contest featuring the veteran Gurley versus the rookie D’Andre Swift will almost certainly end with an exchange of jerseys.

Gurley lines up against John Atkins, another former teammate from 2013-2014. Matthew Stafford, first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, will play against fellow first-rounder Todd Gurley for the first time since Gurley rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns and helped clinch a 2018 NFC West championship for the Rams with four weeks remaining.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Speaking of Detroit, the Lions and one of their NFC North foes have accumulated a litter of Bulldogs; the Bears and Lions combine for a total of nine University of Georgia alumni on their rosters.

Matthew Stafford, Isaac Nauta, John Atkins, and rookie D’Andre Swift will see familiar faces in Roquan Smith, Riley Ridley, Reggie Davis, Javon Wims, and John Jenkins.

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Another twice-per-season divisional matchup featuring Dawg fights: Pats and Jets. Offensive linemen Isiah Wynn and David Andrews will be blocking for Sony Michel against Jordan Jenkins while rookie Lawrence Cager looks to solidify a roster spot in New York.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Yet another division matchup in the AFC: Two of RBU’s recent graduates Nick Chubb and Brian Herrien will have to run at Geno Atkins and rookie Tyler Clark while Shawn Williams reads from the defensive backfield. Former Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green won’t have to line up against any former teammates.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

The Chicago Bears have more former Georgia Bulldogs than any other team in the league with five, tied for second is the New York Giants. This matchup will feature two former top ten picks in Roquan Smith and Andrew Thomas facing off. Thomas last played with Smith as a freshman on that 2017 Rose Bowl-winning Bulldog team. 

