Nick Saban Apologizes for Comment About A&M

It has been a crazy past 24 hours filled with news and viral headlines. Wednesday night started it all, as a clip of Alabama head coach Nick Saban surfaced on social media where he claimed that Texas A&M "bought every player on their team." This clip sent social media into a firestorm overnight as many weighed in on the subject. 

The comment would draw an impromptu press conference in College Station, Texas, where Texas A&M vehemently denied the allegations set forth by his former boss Nick Saban and seemingly made the ending of their relationship public. Fisher revealed that he declined a call from Saban following the clip of his accusation going viral; Fisher would then add 

"You coach with people, like Bobby Bowdon, to learn how to do things. You coach with other people to learn how not to do things. There's a reason I ain't went back and worked for him. I don't want to be associated with him."

- Jimbo Fisher on working with Coach Saban

After a fiery press conference from A&M's Fisher, Saban went on ESPNU Radio and seems to be attempting to throw water on a fire that he created. "I should have never singled anybody out, and I apologize for that part of it." Saban rejected the notion that he was accusing Texas A&M of doing anything illegal as he placed blame on the system, "It's the whole system, and is this a sustainable system, and is it good for college football?"

"Collectives are the issue."

- Nick Saban 

