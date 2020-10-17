SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Nick Saban Receives Third Negative Result; Will be on Sideline Against Georgia

Brooks Austin

After three days of negatives tests for the novel coronavirus, Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be on the sideline Saturday evening for the Crimson Tide's game against Georgia.

It was Wednesday afternoon when Saban was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19. 

In a statement, Saban said, “I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

Per SEC regulations, Saban was then allowed to undergo independent testing to confirm the results or identify a false-positive result. In order to return to the sideline, he underwent testing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with negative results for each day necessary to be back on the sideline. 

Saban revealed on College Gameday Saturday morning that the Alabama football program has undergone 240 tests in total over the last several days, and no one has tested positive. 

The Vegas line for the top-5 matchup between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide opened with Alabama favored by 6.5 points and moved down to 4.0 after the news of Saban's positive test. The line has moved back to 5.5 in the Crimson Tide's following Saturday's news. 

According to ESPN, since Wednesday Saban has undergone five total tests through two independent medical agencies. All five came back negative. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Picking The Score: Predictions for George-Alabama

As we always do on Dawgs Daily on SI.com, here are our score predictions as a staff prior to the Georgia and Alabama matchup.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Alabama

Georgia's vaunted defense faces its biggest test of the season Saturday at Alabama. The Crimson Tide have three outstanding receivers and a fantastic running game.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker Shows Team's Linebacker Depth

With linebacker Monty Rice a game-time decision, Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker will have the chance to show the team's defensive depth.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Offensive Players To Watch vs. Alabama

As the Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, following are the players to watch for Georgia.

Brooks Austin

What Amarius Mims Brings To Georgia

At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Amarius Mims will be staying in the state of Georgia and playing his college football for the Bulldogs. He brings elite skill to UGA.

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Nick Saban Tests Positive for COVID-19

Alabama head coach, Nick Saban has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 according to multiple reports.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Program Hits it Big with Recruit Amarius Mims

Georgia has secured the commitment of one of the best and largest prospects in the 2021 class, tackle Amarius Mims.

Brooks Austin

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia and Alabama are the only remaining undefeated teams in the SEC and they meet Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Will Georgia's Historic Streak Be Broken?

Georgia currently has a streak on the defensive side of the football, 18 games without allowing a rushing TD by a running back. Will it be broken?

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs. Alabama Series History

Georgia football travels to Tuscaloosa this Saturday for the 70th all-time meeting with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs trail 40-25-4.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk