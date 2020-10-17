After three days of negatives tests for the novel coronavirus, Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be on the sideline Saturday evening for the Crimson Tide's game against Georgia.

It was Wednesday afternoon when Saban was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Saban said, “I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

Per SEC regulations, Saban was then allowed to undergo independent testing to confirm the results or identify a false-positive result. In order to return to the sideline, he underwent testing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with negative results for each day necessary to be back on the sideline.

Saban revealed on College Gameday Saturday morning that the Alabama football program has undergone 240 tests in total over the last several days, and no one has tested positive.

The Vegas line for the top-5 matchup between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide opened with Alabama favored by 6.5 points and moved down to 4.0 after the news of Saban's positive test. The line has moved back to 5.5 in the Crimson Tide's following Saturday's news.

According to ESPN, since Wednesday Saban has undergone five total tests through two independent medical agencies. All five came back negative.

