Georgia is entering a season in 2021 with plenty of hype and anticipation and that hype is met with expectations from the national media.

The University of Georgia football program has a bright future ahead of itself. Just how bright, now that has become the question.

Entering the 2021 season — like seemingly each of the 40 previous seasons since a national title was brought to Athens — the stars have seemingly aligned for a national title run.

And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the time is now for the Georgia Bulldogs.

"There are no more excuses in Athens. Georgia has the roster, both now and in the immediate future, to return to the CFP. If the Bulldogs' four-decade national-title drought doesn't end in the next three years, their fans should be massively disappointed." - Adam Rittenberg

He went on to say that the changes in offensive philosophy with the hiring of Todd Monken along with the weaponry that exists on the roster with quarterback JT Daniels and a plethora of weapons.

When Kirby Smart took over as head coach at Georgia, things weren't exactly in shambles, but he quickly turned them into a national powerhouse in terms of recruiting. Smart has revamped this program's brand from a Top-10 annual recruiter to a Top-3 recruiter, and the wins on the field have followed. Though the biggest win has alluded him multiple times, particularly against Alabama.

Sources close to the program have expressed to Dawgs Daily that the time is now for Georgia. They've got an incredibly talented staff, they are bordering on some of the best facilities in all of college football, and they rest atop of a state that, per capita, produces some of the nation's most premier football talent.

A source told Dawgs Daily that Georgia simply has to show proof of concept. In other words, all they've got to do is get over the hump. The reason they lose the occasional recruiting battle to Clemson, Ohio State, and especially Alabama is that four-letter word; ring.

If Georgia can prove that they are worthy of a national title and can secure that all so elusive championship, they may never lose another top recruit again.

