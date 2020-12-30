No Surgery for Vandagriff

Despite a tear in his PCL ligament in his left knee, Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff will not be undergoing surgery according to sources.

Despite speculation growing about Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff's torn PCL ligament needing surgery, the athletic staff at the University of Georgia has decided that extensive rehab and wearing a brace until fully cleared is the best way to repair the ligament according to sources close to the situation.

Vandagriff played the back half of his senior season on the way to a state championship with the torn ligament in his knee. Dawgs Daily on SI.com was first made aware of the injury in early November, and Vandagriff continued on a mission to the state title.

It's a sign of how tough Vandagriff is and what kind of football player he is. To be playing the quarterback position with the athleticism and physicality that he does, while on a compromised knee all to ensure his high-school team has the best shot at a state title says everything needed to know about his character.

His Prince Avenue Wolverines went on to outscore their opponents by more than 30 points per game throughout the GHSA Single A Private playoffs, including a 38-0 win over Eagles Landing Christian Academy (ELCA). ELCA hadn't been shutout in a football game since 2009.

Vandagriff is expected to be back and ready to compete for spring practice and will likely battle with Carson Beck for the second string opportunities behind expected starter JT Daniels, assuming he does indeed return to Georgia for a second season.

He's already enrolled at the University of Georgia and preparing for spring practice.

