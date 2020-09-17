Nolan Smith and 'The Wolfpack'

Nolan Smith is one of the highest-rated recruits to ever sign at the University of Georgia. The Savannah, Georgia product by way of IMG Academy entered the University of Georgia with plenty of anticipation and expectation as a freshman, and in limited snaps in 2019, he lived up to the hype. He recorded 18 QB pressures, fourth on the team and recorded 2.5 sacks a year ago.

Now, entering his sophomore season at Georgia, Smith is looking for a breakout campaign in a similarly crowded outside linebacker room with upperclassmen like Azeez Ojulari, Jermaine Johnson, Adam Anderson, Walter Grant, and the freshman Mekhail Sherman as well.

Smith isn't just learning from the elder statesmen on the team in Athens either. He's sought out the advice and expertise of former Georgia edge rushers that are now making a name for themselves in the NFL.

Lorenzo Carter finished his UGA career with 14.0 sacks before becoming a third-round draft pick by the New York Giants, where he's now in his third year. And Carter's teammate all four years in Athens, Davin Bellamy has also played a role in the development of Smith. And if anybody knows how to deal with a crowded linebacker room, it's Bellamy and Carter.

"I try to work out with those guys when they come to Atlanta. We call ourselves ‘The Wolfpack,’ the outside linebackers. We're a close-knit group with the alumni. We workout with them all the time. They teach me things they learn from the league that I can apply to myself and my playing days at Georgia."

He went on to say that Carter and Bellamy — like they were during their time in Athens — are a package deal.

"Zo [Lorenzo Carter] and [Davin] Bellamy are a package deal. Anytime I know Zo texts me, he’s texting me from Bellamy. It's always a great time seeing those guys. After the workout we sit down, eat and talk. It's a really good time."

It's something that Georgia has become known for. Their NFL Alumni are still heavily involved with the program. In the words of Sony Michel, "Once a Dawg, always a Dawg."

Bellamy and Carter will always be remembered as crucial members of that 2017 senior class. Names like Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, Lorenzo Carter, Isaiah Wynn, Davin Bellamy, and John Atkins were all played a pivotal role on that 2017 national championship runner-up squad. Now, they are giving by to the university by way of knowledge.

