SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Nolan Smith and 'The Wolfpack'

Brooks Austin

Nolan Smith is one of the highest-rated recruits to ever sign at the University of Georgia. The Savannah, Georgia product by way of IMG Academy entered the University of Georgia with plenty of anticipation and expectation as a freshman, and in limited snaps in 2019, he lived up to the hype. He recorded 18 QB pressures, fourth on the team and recorded 2.5 sacks a year ago. 

Now, entering his sophomore season at Georgia, Smith is looking for a breakout campaign in a similarly crowded outside linebacker room with upperclassmen like Azeez Ojulari, Jermaine Johnson, Adam Anderson, Walter Grant, and the freshman Mekhail Sherman as well. 

Smith isn't just learning from the elder statesmen on the team in Athens either. He's sought out the advice and expertise of former Georgia edge rushers that are now making a name for themselves in the NFL. 

Lorenzo Carter finished his UGA career with 14.0 sacks before becoming a third-round draft pick by the New York Giants, where he's now in his third year. And Carter's teammate all four years in Athens, Davin Bellamy has also played a role in the development of Smith. And if anybody knows how to deal with a crowded linebacker room, it's Bellamy and Carter. 

"I try to work out with those guys when they come to Atlanta. We call ourselves ‘The Wolfpack,’ the outside linebackers. We're a close-knit group with the alumni. We workout with them all the time. They teach me things they learn from the league that I can apply to myself and my playing days at Georgia."

He went on to say that Carter and Bellamy — like they were during their time in Athens — are a package deal. 

"Zo [Lorenzo Carter] and [Davin] Bellamy are a package deal. Anytime I know Zo texts me, he’s texting me from Bellamy. It's always a great time seeing those guys. After the workout we sit down, eat and talk. It's a really good time."

It's something that Georgia has become known for. Their NFL Alumni are still heavily involved with the program. In the words of Sony Michel, "Once a Dawg, always a Dawg." 

Bellamy and Carter will always be remembered as crucial members of that 2017 senior class. Names like Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, Lorenzo Carter, Isaiah Wynn, Davin Bellamy, and John Atkins were all played a pivotal role on that 2017 national championship runner-up squad. Now, they are giving by to the university by way of knowledge. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offensive players that have a short leash in 2020

Georgia football enters the 2020 with a stacked roster and it has some players high on the depth chart at risk of dropping if they don't start the year strong.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Smart Calls Upon Pickens to Lead More, Grow Up Faster

George Pickens is immensely talented, and heading into his second season at Georgia, Kirby Smart is looking for the sophomore to lead more.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

NCAA Announces Start Date for College Basketball

The NCAA has officially announced its start time for the 2020-2021 college basketball season, along with other guidelines.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Jordan Davis Talks Weight and Conditioning Levels Entering 2020

Jordan Davis is one of the best interior defensive linemen in college football. He addressed his weight and conditioning levels entering the 2020 season.

Brooks Austin

by

Misslelauncher1

Freshman Most Likely to Finish Strong in 2020

Georgia hauled in an elite recruiting class in 2020. Some players will be stars on day one, others need a year to develop, but a few will likely emerge later this year.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Kirby Smart Debunks Long-Term Risks of COVID-19

Kirby Smart has been adamant about the safety of his players playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tuesday, he debunked the idea of long-term risks.

Brooks Austin

Smart Reveals Daniels Had Knee 'Cleaned Up' Following Surgery

JT Daniels tore his ACL in the opening game of the 2019 season, and Kirby Smart reveled that Daniels had the knee cleaned up and it's slowed his return.

Brooks Austin

JT Daniels Found Among Heisman Favorites

JT Daniels given 5th best Heisman Odds by sportsline.com.

Brent Wilson

by

GatorJames

Georgia Fans Have Spoken, They Want D'Wan Mathis

Georgia fans are not bashful about voicing their opinion, and one this is for certain, they want D'Wan Mathis to be their starting quarterback.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin