What it Means For Nolan Smith to Return

Georgia has lost most of its historic defense to the NFL Draft recently but got some good news on Monday. Edge rusher Nolan Smith announced he would be returning to Athens for his senior season.

Smith posted a statement to his Instagram account with a message for Georgia fans detailing his decision to return to school.

"Dawg Nation, what a ride it has been during my junior season. I feel I've grown tremendously during my time at Georiga thus far, as both a football player and as a man. I can't express what it meant to me to bring a national championship home to Georgia. After careful consideration, I have decided to return to Georgia for my senior season and continue with what we have been building. Let's run this thing back! Go Dawgs!

He totaled thirty-one tackles and 3.5 sacks during his junior season and forced four turnovers. Smith was a fixture on one of the nation's best defensive fronts and turned heads with his hands and play-speed.

There were some significant questions Smith had to answer entering this season. Many questioned his arm length and doubted his ability to carry weight, which had him low on many draft boards to start the season. Not to mention the collegiate production hadn’t matched the preparatory career.

Smith unquestionably raised his draft stock but would have likely been a day-two pick. He feels he can raise his stock with another strong season for the Bulldogs, and he should get plenty of opportunities.

He is Georgia's No. 1 returning pass rusher and will be the starter at JACK next season. Defensive linemen Mykell Williams enters the program this offseason and has indicated that the staff plans to use him at JACK, which should provide competition for Smith. Or at least additional quality depth behind Smith.

Even if Williams pushes for early playing time, Smith figures an every-down player for Georgia next season. The Bulldog staff has many questions to answer about their new defensive regime this offseason, but Smith's presence won't be one of them.

Smith was one of the most vocal leaders on the team, and knowing he will be a positive presence in the locker room for younger players should be a relief for this Georgia staff.

They are counting on young talent to fill holes on that defensive front next season, and putting Smith in those meetings should encourage inexperienced players to bring effort every day.

It is also worth noting how much Smith genuinely loves Georgia. The atmosphere in Athens has never been better, and Smith obviously feels comfortable in this environment.