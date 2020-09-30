Nolan Smith Asks To Get Reps On Scout Team

Nolan Smith was a one point the nation's top-ranked player coming out of high school. The extremely versatile edge rusher from Savannah, Georgia by way of IMG Academy, is now just another one of the guys in the Outside Linebacker's room at Georgia.

Normally the term "just another guy" isn't exactly an endearing term but at Georgia, that outside linebacker group just might be the deepest position group in all of college football.

Azeez Ojulari is started 13 games as a redshirt freshman and was selected to be a captain for the Sugar Bowl, becoming the first freshman under Kirby Smart to be named captain. Jermaine Johnson was also at one point the nation's number one player, except out of the JUCO ranks and stands 6'5, 240 pounds and played in 14 games in 2019. And then there's Adam Anderson who was one of the nation's top players coming out of Rome, Georgia and one of the most explosive athletes on Georgia's roster.

So, when there's that kind of talent at your position, there may be limited practice snaps. So, what does Nolan Smith do? He texts Coach Smart and asks to play some scout team reps in order to get more practice.

"Nolan [Smith] is fun to coach. He is full of spirit. He has never had a bad day. He is fired up out there on the practice field. He is one of those guys you just like to coach. He texted me the other night and said, ‘Can I go to the scout team? I am not getting enough reps. I am having to rotate among three guys. I want more reps. Can I go get more reps on scout team?’ That is just the kind of kid he is.” - Smart on Nolan Smith

That's the kind of depth Georgia has. It's also why practice can be some competitive at Georgia. The depth leads to limited practice time, which means there's limited time to earn or keep your starting position. It's something that even KJ Costello mentioned about Mississippi State. He said guys practice harder, they hit every day because it truly does mean more here in the SEC.