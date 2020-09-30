SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Nolan Smith Asks To Get Reps On Scout Team

Brooks Austin

Nolan Smith was a one point the nation's top-ranked player coming out of high school. The extremely versatile edge rusher from Savannah, Georgia by way of IMG Academy, is now just another one of the guys in the Outside Linebacker's room at Georgia. 

Normally the term "just another guy" isn't exactly an endearing term but at Georgia, that outside linebacker group just might be the deepest position group in all of college football. 

Azeez Ojulari is started 13 games as a redshirt freshman and was selected to be a captain for the Sugar Bowl, becoming the first freshman under Kirby Smart to be named captain. Jermaine Johnson was also at one point the nation's number one player, except out of the JUCO ranks and stands 6'5, 240 pounds and played in 14 games in 2019. And then there's Adam Anderson who was one of the nation's top players coming out of Rome, Georgia and one of the most explosive athletes on Georgia's roster. 

So, when there's that kind of talent at your position, there may be limited practice snaps. So, what does Nolan Smith do? He texts Coach Smart and asks to play some scout team reps in order to get more practice.

"Nolan [Smith] is fun to coach. He is full of spirit. He has never had a bad day. He is fired up out there on the practice field. He is one of those guys you just like to coach. He texted me the other night and said, ‘Can I go to the scout team? I am not getting enough reps. I am having to rotate among three guys. I want more reps. Can I go get more reps on scout team?’ That is just the kind of kid he is.” - Smart on Nolan Smith

That's the kind of depth Georgia has. It's also why practice can be some competitive at Georgia. The depth leads to limited practice time, which means there's limited time to earn or keep your starting position. It's something that even KJ Costello mentioned about Mississippi State. He said guys practice harder, they hit every day because it truly does mean more here in the SEC. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Opinion: Georgia Pulled Mathis A Bit Early

D'Wan Mathis was pulled at the start of the second quarter on Saturday versus the Arkansas Razorbacks, and in my opinion, they pulled him a bit early.

Brooks Austin

by

MikeMachine1

Everything from Smart's Tuesday Presser Ahead of Auburn

Kirby Smart updated JT Daniel's health entering the matchup against Auburn on Saturday, the interior offensive line, struggles offensively as a whole, and more.

Brooks Austin

Live Updates: Georgia vs Arkansas

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs open up the 2020 season on the road against Arkansas. Tune in as we give you the live updates from the game.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Players to Know for Auburn

Auburn lost a lot from last year's team but headed into the matchup against Georgia on Saturday night, there are several players to watch.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Film Study - What Went Right, What Went Wrong on Offense

Georgia's offense stumbled out of the blocks on Saturday against Arkansas. Today, we take a deeper look at what went right and what went wrong.

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs. Auburn series history

Georgia football vs. Auburn is the oldest rivalry in the SEC dating back to 1892. It's also one of the closest in the nation with the Bulldogs leading by just four games.

Kyle Funderburk

Auburn Wasting No Time Giving Georgia Bulletin Board Material

Some of Auburn's players didn't even wait until Monday to give Georgia the bulletin board material. Several players have already began the trash talk.

Brooks Austin

by

Chris Allen

Scott Cochran's Debut as Special Teams coach was a major success

Georgia made a few hires for the 2020 season but the one that impressed most in the first game was Scott Cochran's debut as the Special Teams coordinator

Jonathan Williams

by

dawgfan623

Kirby: "JT Daniels Will Be Cleared For Auburn"

Georgia's transfer quarterback, JT Daniels has been cleared to return to full speed practice, sources have confirmed.

Brooks Austin

by

JustinRyle

Secondary Ticket Prices Have Sky Rocketed For Home Opener

Ticket prices for Georgia's home opener have reached exorbitant levels.

Brent Wilson