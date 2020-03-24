BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Olympics Postponed: Georgia Bulldogs Miss Out Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Chris Allen

Never in the history of the Olympic Games had they been canceled or postponed save for during times of World War. That all changed today as it was announced that the 2020 Summer Olympics, held in Tokyo, Japan would be postponed until 2021 due to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

With that being said, a slew of former and current members of the UGA Swim and Dive team had a shot at qualifying for this year’s Olympics and will have to wait another year to try and qualify.

One of the most decorated members of that impressive list, Allison Schmitt, earned two medals during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She was part of the team that took Gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay as well as the team that took Silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

There are four former Bulldogs hoping for another shot at Gold who medaled silver or better in 2016 including Allison Schmitt, Olivia Smoliga, Gunnar Bentz and Chase Kalisz. The two current Bulldogs, Freida Lim (platform diving) and Javier Acevedo (100m/200m backstroke) we’re set to qualify for teams Singapore and Canada respectively.

With the year-long postponement of the games, it will be interesting to see where these athletes end up with all current training in both Athens and Tempe, Arizona being suspended indefinitely due to the virus. If the now 2021 Olympic Games are anything like 2016’s, on podiums all across swim and dive will be a bunch of past and present Georgia athletes.

Full list of Potential Bulldog Olympians

Current Student-Athletes

  • Javier Acevedo: 100m/200m Backstroke (Canada)
  • Freida Lim: Platform diving (Singapore)

Former Student-Athletes

  • Gunnar Bentz: 200m/400m IM (USA)
  • Nic Fink: 100m/200m Breaststroke (USA)
  • Chase Kalisz: 400m IM (USA)
  • Megan Kingsley: 200m Butterfly/ 400m IM (USA)
  • Jay Litherland: 200m/400m IM (USA)
  • Melanie Margalis: 200m IM / relays (USA)
  • Olivia Smoliga: 100m Backstroke (USA)
  • Hali Flickinger: 100m/200m butterfly / 400m IM (USA)
  • Allison Schmitt: 200m/400m freestyle / relays (USA)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: Second Highest Gross Revenue Behind Only Texas

The U.S. Department of Education released the annual gross revenues of football programs during the 2019 fiscal year, Georgia ranked second behind only Texas.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Georgia Recruiting: A Rising Star With SEC Ties, Ian Jackson

Ian Jackson is a rising star in the 2021 recruiting class. A 4-Star linebacker, the Prattville, Alabama native is racking up offers from NCAA blue-bloods like Georgia.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

G5 Recruiting: Player Profile - 2021 WR, Elijah Metcalf

Elijah Metcalf has racked up a handful of mid-major offers in the past several months, and he's looking to make that Group of 5 to Power-5 jump.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Commit Review, Jonathan Jefferson

Just what exactly is Georgia getting in commit Jonathan Jefferson? Today we take a look at the film and evaluate what he brings to the table in Athens.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Offensive Line Depth Chart Review

The University of Georgia offensive line took some hits this offseason. With four starters now gone, they are younger than ever. Here's a review of the depth chart.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Highlights of 2021 Georgia Commit, Brock Vandagriff

Brock Vandagriff is one of three current commits in the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Georgia. Here's a look at his highlights from his 2019 season.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Jonathan Jefferson Commits To Georgia

4-star Defensive end from Douglas County High school, Jonathan Jefferson has committed to the University of Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Could Be A Two-Sport Standout at Georgia

Malcolm Johnson Jr. has elite speed. The wide receiver from Virginia is set on running track at the next level. Georgia has recently offered the dual-sport star.

BGilmer18

Georgia Basketball: How will Tom Crean fill the final spots in 2020 recruiting class?

The Georgia Bulldogs' 2020 class currently sits at 24th. Tom Crean has one scholarship left to allocate for next season. How will he fill that final spot?

Brent Wilson

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Profile

The NFL Draft is a month away and Jake Fromm is receiving his final evaluations. ESPN's NFL Draft department has finalized Jake Fromm's draft profile.

Brooks Austin