If there is one thing as predictable as the sun coming up each morning, it's the overreactions that occur after a difficult loss. Saturday night's loss to Alabama was no exception.

So, lets look at the prevalent Sunday Morning Quarterbacking and point out areas to avoid overreacting to, especially heading into an off-week.

Bennett isn't the QB to lead Georgia to a championship

Stetson Bennett didn't have a great game. He completed less than 50-percent of his passes, with many being deflected at the line, and he tossed three interceptions. That's not good, but he did do some great things. Bennett's 18 completions totaled 269 yards and he threw a pair of touchdown passes.

The "Mailman" was solid in the first half. He threw both of his touchdown passes and had Georgia ahead 24-17. But Alabama adjusted, and the coaches asked Bennett to do too much in the second half. Georgia's downhill running game was firing on all cylinders, but the play-calling put the game on Bennett's arm. Don't forget, this was Bennett's first road start and it came in Tuscaloosa of all places.

Based on how good Bennett looked in the first half and how confusing the game plan was in the second half, it's way too soon to write the "Mailman" off.

The defense is overrated

Georgia entered the game with the best defense in the SEC, but the group allowed Alabama to score 41 points and gain 564 yards. That performance has raised new doubts on the unit with murmurs that maybe it wasn't as great as the numbers showed.

Keep in mind that Alabama has the best offense in the SEC. Something had to give, and Georgia didn't give every time. The defense forced one turnover and three punts in the first half, it did its job well enough to allow Georgia to lead 24-20 at halftime with its offense beginning the second half with possession.

Georgia's offense had a chance to take over the game in the third quarter, but squandered both opportunities. That kept the door open for Alabama to regain the lead. Bennett's two interceptions in the second half put the defense in a rough spot with Alabama starting around midfield after both picks.

The one-on-one coverage was tight, and aside from cornerback Tyson Campbell's slip, most of Alabama's big catches required excellent effort on the part of its receivers. Alabama's running game put up big numbers, but not consistently. It was never going to carry the Crimson Tide to victory without the passing game clicking.

Saturday night is as bad as it will get for Georgia's defense, which includes a potential rematch with Alabama.

Fire Kirby Smart

This shouldn't have to be addressed, but we're seeing it way too much on social media. Head coach Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs team entered Tuscaloosa with:

New starting quarterback making his first career road start.

New offensive scheme it didn't have a spring season to work on.

Numerous new contributors on offense.

And Georgia still led 24-20 at halftime. Those shortcomings eventually caught up with the Bulldogs, leading to the lopsided score at the end. But for three quarters, they were in the mix. Alabama didn't take over the game until Bennett's unraveling late in the game.

On paper, Georgia never should have been in this game, but the team played better than what "the paper" says. That's on the coaches and leadership. Bennett is just a fourth-string, former walk-on. The offense is trying to figure out its identity on the fly. The freshman receivers have been thrown into the fire thanks in part to Dominick Blaylock's injury, Jamie Newman opting out and JT Daniels doesn't seem to be at full health. The defense, as great as it is, wasn't going to slow down Alabama's offense for four quarters without help from the offense.

Yet, there were flashes of absolute brilliance. Bennett did everything he needed to do in the first half. The offense is still searching for its identity, which led to a confusing run/pass ratio, but Georgia proved it could overpower Alabama's defense.

Bennett and the offense are only going to get better as it learns from its mistakes and finds its identity. Saturday is likely as bad as it's going to get for the defense. At this rate, Georgia will win the SEC East for the fourth straight year, which means getting a second crack at the Crimson Tide.

